Teen Apprentice Heads to Shanghai to Represent Team UK After Rapid Rise Through Engineering Ranks

THREE years ago, Tomas Ankers was leaving school and starting his journey at Coleg Cambria.

Now, the 18-year-old apprentice is preparing to represent Team UK at the prestigious WorldSkills Shanghai competition this September.

Tomas, who works for Electroimpact UK Ltd, will compete in the CNC Milling category and is one of only five Welsh competitors selected for the global event.

His rise through the ranks has been remarkable. In 2024, Tomas received a Highly Commended award in CNC Milling at the WorldSkills UK finals, before securing a Medallion for Excellence at EuroSkills Herning 2025 in Denmark last September.

Supported by Coleg Cambria and Electroimpact, he has since been undergoing intensive preparation ahead of the competition in China.

Reflecting on his journey, Tomas said: “I didn’t think the past three years would look like this to me, but it has thanks to a lot of people; Adam Youens, who started me on this journey and has been my training manager, Electroimpact for supporting me since I joined, Coleg Cambria for providing the workshop I could train in and teaching me so much, and Inspiring Skills Excellence in Wales for backing me as a Welsh competitor.

“What drives me is winning – it’s what motivates me and gets me up every day. When they told me I’d been selected, I felt incredible. I was so pleased – it’s been such a long journey to get here.”

After leaving Darland High School, Tomas discovered a passion for engineering and quickly excelled in CNC Milling.

“Growing up, when I left school, I started on Level 2 at Cambria and just took to engineering naturally,” he said.

“I fell in love with CNC Milling – I love the hands-on aspect, the accuracy and the problem solving. That’s really helped me perform in pressure situations because I can completely focus on the task in hand.

“In competitions, you’re given these blind test projects using materials like aluminium, steel and brass, usually with around six hours to complete them. We’ve been asked to create some incredible things, from a Concorde aeroplane to the Hungarian Parliament Building and even Formula One cars.”

Now preparing for the biggest competition of his career, Tomas says he is embracing both the challenge and the experience.

“It’s completely different when you’re out there competing internationally, but I’ve had a taste of that at EuroSkills – you just have to block everything else out and focus,” he said.

“It’s going to be interesting – I know it’s a long flight for starters! – but I’m really excited to get out there. My family and friends are so supportive and have been with me every step of the way, as have Electroimpact and the college. Everyone’s behind me.”

Tomas added: “I’m coming up to two years with Electroimpact now and I’m looking forward to continuing my apprenticeship with them. I’ll be finishing my Level 3 BTEC in September and want to progress onto further qualifications with the college.

“This experience is massive for me at such a young age. It’s opening doors for my future and will help me in so many areas of engineering.”

On Team UK’s chances in Shanghai, he said: “We’ve got a great squad and we’re determined to come back with as many medals as we can. I can’t wait to get out there and compete against the best in the world.”

Joining Tomas in Shanghai will be Coleg Cambria lecturer and training manager Adam Youens, who has supported him throughout his development.

Adam said: “His progression from local competitions to the international stage is a testament to his work ethic and passion for engineering. He’s going to Shanghai not just to compete, but to challenge for the very top, and we’re all behind him.”

Nick Tyson added: “We are immensely proud of Tomas and everything he has achieved. Competing at WorldSkills is an extraordinary accomplishment and reflects not only his talent, but the strength of partnerships between the college and industry leaders like Electroimpact.

“It is also great to hear he is following in the footsteps of former apprentice Ethan Davies, who was a past medallist on the world stage in CNC Milling.”

CNC Milling plays a vital role in modern manufacturing, producing precision-engineered components used in industries including aerospace and automotive. Competitors are required to interpret complex technical drawings and operate advanced machinery with exceptional accuracy under intense pressure.