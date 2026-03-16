The best of automotive celebrated at the IMI Annual Dinner and Awards

Inspirational individuals and organisations recognised for excellence, inclusion and commitment to the future of automotive

The automotive industry gathered last night to celebrate inspirational individuals and outstanding organisations at a glittering event in London. The Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) Annual Dinner and Awards, headline sponsored by LKQ Euro Car Parts, saw honours presented to individuals and businesses for their contributions to the past, present and future of the sector.

Nick Connor, who attended the event for the first time as CEO of the IMI, commented: “The judges were truly blown away by the achievements, dedication and skill of this year’s nominees, making the task of selecting winners incredibly difficult and highlighting the extraordinary talent that exists across our sector.

“Each of our individual winners represents the very best of automotive, demonstrating exceptional commitment to their roles, their colleagues and the wider industry. The organisations recognised are also playing a vital role in empowering and developing the future automotive workforce, setting the benchmark for excellence through their leadership, commitment to inclusion, and continued support for the work of the IMI. Together, they are helping to drive progress and futureproof the industry.”

Apprentice of the Year Award (sponsored by Delphi) & IMI Bursary Winner:

Daisy Moore, Doncaster Audi

Daisy Moore, JCT600’s first female technician at Doncaster Audi, exemplifies resilience, and dedication. She excelled academically, achieving distinctions in all EPA assessments, while mentoring peers, coordinating Health & Safety, and enhancing team morale. Overcoming personal challenges, she consistently delivers high-quality work and has represented her employer at the Houses of Parliament. Daisy’s grit, professionalism, and commitment to continuous learning make her an outstanding role model and a transformative influence in the workplace.

Learner of the Year Award (sponsored by the Fellowship of the Motor Industry) & the Fellowship of the Motor Industry Bursary:

Hollie King, Bridgwater College

Hollie King is a Level 2 Light Vehicle Maintenance student and national and European junior drag bike champion. Hollie combines elite-level racing with exemplary college performance, maintaining high attendance, top IMI exam results and a professional work ethic. Respected for her maturity and teamwork, she actively supports peers, bridges theory with real-world practice, and inspires others through her dedication, resilience and passion.

Championing Inclusion in Automotive Award (sponsored by Castrol and The Race Group):

Apprentice Support Hub – Emtec Nottingham College

The Apprentice Support Hub at Emtec Nottingham College is transforming inclusion in automotive apprenticeships through bold, embedded practice. Led by a specialist Inclusion Team, the Hub removes barriers for learners with diverse backgrounds, disabilities, and lived experiences through personalised support, employer engagement, and trauma-informed approaches. With exceptional achievement, attendance, and learner satisfaction outcomes, the Hub has set a benchmark for inclusive excellence across the automotive apprenticeship sector.

Pro-Tech MOT & Automotive Academy

In 2025 alone, Pro-Tech supported over 1,000 candidates on their journeys within the automotive industry. The academy is known for its “quality over quantity” model, tailored teaching methods and personalised adjustments that create an inclusive learning environment.

Partner of the Year Award (Sponsored by NFU Mutual Central South Warwickshire & Pershore):

Inspiro Learning

Inspiro Learning is a leading provider of automotive apprenticeships, partnering with top brands including Volkswagen, BMW and JLR. With over 20 years’ expertise, it delivers technical and professional training through blended, innovative methods. More than 2,000 apprentices’ benefit from workplace mentors, tailored support, and nationally recognised qualifications. Committed to addressing the industry skills gap, Inspiro Learning empowers the next generation while supporting workforce development.

International Partner of the Year Award (sponsored by Al-Futtaim):

Belron Group

Working with the IMI since 2019, Belron International delivers high-quality automotive assessments across 20 countries. With 18,000 technicians supported through CPD and IMI accreditation, Belron ensures safe, independently verified workmanship worldwide.

The President’s Award: Outstanding Contribution to the Motor Industry (Sponsored by LKQ Euro Car Parts)

Dr Andy Palmer CMG

Dr Andy Palmer has had a fantastic career in the automotive industry, starting as apprentice at 16, before rising to senior leadership positions at Nissan and Aston Martin Lagonda to name but a few. Having been pivotal in pioneering ground-breaking technologies, including the development of the electric Nissan Leaf, he also has given a significant amount back to the sector, most notably through the Andy Palmer Foundation.

The Sue Brownson Award 2025

Eddie Hawthorne

Having spent 27 years leading Arnold Clark, Eddie has overseen the group as it has grown into one of the major forces of automotive retailing in the UK. Having already won a raft of industry awards, Eddie and Arnold Clark have also been proactive supporters of inclusion within the sector, working together with the IMI, as well as the Automotive 30% Club, to encourage a diverse range of talent to enter the sector.

Honorary Fellow of the IMI

Daksh Gupta

By awarding Daksh the Honorary Fellowship of the IMI (HonFIMI) – the highest lifetime recognition offered by the Institute – the IMI acknowledged not only Daksh’s remarkable achievements in business performance and growth, but also his exemplary dedication to people, industry ethics and stewardship. His contributions have left a lasting legacy on professionalism, culture and wellbeing of the automotive sector.

Inspiring Automotive Woman of the Year Award (in partnership with Automotive 30% Club)

Gemma Bembow, Kia UK

Gemma is described by her company President as a transformative leader whose strategic vision and unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion has reshaped the culture of the organisation. A passionate advocate for gender equity, her voice is one of progress – encouraging the industry to think differently, act boldly, and lead with empathy. She exemplifies the spirit of this award: a visionary leader, a people-first strategist, and a role model for future generations of women in automotive.