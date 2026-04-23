The First Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprentice Completes Their End-Point Assessment Journey

In a hugely significant milestone for the education sector, NQual is proud to celebrate the first apprentice in the country to fully complete the Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship End‑Point Assessment, marking a powerful moment for a standard that has been years in the making.

From the formation of the Trailblazer group in 2023 to seeing the first apprentices successfully complete their End‑Point Assessment in 2026, this achievement reflects an incredible journey built on collaboration, commitment, and a shared ambition to strengthen the future of our schools.

A Landmark Moment for the Education Sector

The Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship was designed to recognise, professionalise, and elevate the vital contribution specialist teaching assistants make across education settings. It provides a meaningful progression route for experienced professionals, equipping them with advanced knowledge, specialist skills, and the confidence to lead inclusive practice, specialist provision, and wider school improvement.

Dr Di Swift OBE, Co‑Chair of the Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship Group, said:

“The unashamed ambition that lies behind this apprenticeship is to enable educational opportunities. The standard was designed to facilitate coherent and rigorous programmes that enrich and enhance the vital specialist work that so many support staff are engaged in.

Previously, the significance of such endeavours had not always been sufficiently valued, and both staff and learners were underserved. Through this apprenticeship, colleagues gain informed professional confidence, which releases not only their own potential but also enables them to support children and young people in achieving theirs.

We are delighted to see the very real impact of this standard through the success of the first apprentices to complete. Our heartfelt thanks and congratulations go to all involved.”

Celebrating the First Apprentice to Complete the Specialist Teaching Assistant EPA

Among this first cohort is Chloe Levers, supported by LMP Education – the first training provider to put a learner through End‑Point Assessment for the Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship.

Chloe’s journey captures exactly what this apprenticeship was designed to achieve. Speaking about her progression, Chloe’s tutor reflected on her development from the very start of the programme:

“Chloe’s journey on the Level 5 Specialist Teaching Apprenticeship began with a quiet, committed practitioner with a clear passion for supporting learners with SEND. Initially, Chloe supported a range of pupils across the school, but she held a strong vision to maximise the opportunities available to the children she worked with.

She shared her ideas for a resource provision classroom where pupils could access learning in ways that best suited them, enabling skills to develop and inclusion to be truly embedded within mainstream classes. Supported by the SENDCo and Katie Viola, Headteacher, Chloe’s vision was embraced – and the ‘Apple’ classroom was born.

Humble in her approach and absolutely dedicated to getting things right for learners, Chloe has continually developed her practice throughout the programme. She has applied her learning with care and confidence to achieve the best possible outcomes for her pupils.

Becoming the first person in the country to achieve the Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship at distinction level is fully deserved and a testament to her dedication to her school. I am incredibly proud of Chloe and can’t wait to see where her next steps take her.”

An Apprenticeship That Supports the Future of Schools

At a time when schools are increasingly focused on strategic workforce development and succession planning, this apprenticeship offers a clear and credible pathway. Specialist Teaching Assistants completing the standard are not only strengthening day‑to‑day classroom support but also building the expertise required to lead specialist provision, support learners with additional needs, and influence whole‑school practice.

Throughout the programme, apprentices demonstrate how learning is applied in real educational contexts, working in partnership with learners, teachers, families, and external professionals. The End‑Point Assessment brings this experience together, providing formal recognition of the breadth, depth, and impact of specialist teaching assistant roles.

Julie Langston, IQA at LMP Education, commented:

“The past eighteen months have been an incredible journey as we have delivered the Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship for the first time. Our tutors have worked tirelessly to ensure learners receive a high‑quality and meaningful learning experience, continually developing their practice through research and reflective teaching.

The professional discussions observed throughout the programme have been inspiring, with learners demonstrating increasing confidence, ambition, and clarity about their future pathways. Some apprentices are now progressing on to university, using this apprenticeship as a stepping stone into teaching, while others are pursuing equally valuable career routes within education.

Seeing our first apprentice complete End‑Point Assessment and achieve a distinction is a powerful validation of the programme, the dedication of our tutors, and the commitment of learners. It highlights the significant opportunities this apprenticeship creates and the strength of the professional partnerships developed throughout the journey.”

From Standard Development to Successful Completion

Approved for delivery in early 2025 and developed through extensive collaboration with employers and sector experts, the Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship demonstrates what can be achieved when the sector works together with purpose.

Reaching this milestone in 2026, with the first apprentices completing their full apprenticeship journey, is a moment of genuine pride. It reflects the dedication of apprentices themselves, the commitment of employers and training providers, and a shared drive to raise recognition and standards across education.

A Proud Moment for End‑Point Assessment

NQual has been privileged to deliver the first End‑Point Assessment for the Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship, working in close partnership with providers and employers to ensure a robust, supportive, and high‑quality assessment experience.

Sophie Grand, EPA Manager for Early Years and Education at NQual, said:

“Seeing the first apprentices complete the Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship illustrates how educational expertise, inclusive values, and professional recognition can successfully come together. This is a significant milestone for the sector, as the standard genuinely reflects the realities of specialist practice in schools.

With a long‑standing focus on inclusion across my career, it has been incredibly important to see that alignment achieved not just in policy but in practice.”

Caroline Hart, End-Point Assessor, said:

“What a joy it is to be the assessor for the first L5 Specialist TA. This qualification gives experienced TAs the opportunity to be recognised for the extensive skills and experience that they bring to the learning environment.”

NQual looks forward to celebrating many more apprentice successes as the Specialist Teaching Assistant Apprenticeship continues to support progression, recognition, and long-term workforce development across education.