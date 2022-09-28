The National Justice Museum takes their unique courtroom workshops on tour

For the very first time, the team will offer their interactive workshops in real, working courtrooms around the UK to educate students about the law and justice system.

The National Justice Museum’s inspirational educational visits use real courtrooms, museum spaces and objects to help children and young people gain a hands-on understanding of the law and justice. They tell the story of law and order in authentic spaces and through intriguing real-life events.

For years, the team have been delivering their learning programmes at the National Justice Museum in Nottingham, at the Royal Courts of Justice and the Rolls Building in London, and at Manchester Metropolitan University and the Greater Manchester Police Museum in the North West.

Now, the team are taking to the road to bring these award-winning education sessions to even more locations across the UK from October 2022. Sessions are now available in real courtrooms in Aldershot, Birmingham, Portsmouth, Chelmsford, and the Isle of Wight, with more locations being announced soon.

Their interactive workshops allow pupils to explore a contemporary or historical court case in a real courtroom. They will prepare and present a trial, taking on all the courtroom roles, reach a verdict and explore sentencing options.

With workshops ranging from contemporary themes like cyberbullying to historical topics including the suffragette movement, the workshops are an ideal way to explore British Values, Citizenship and PSHE for students Key Stage 2 – 5. A 25% discount on the cost of the visit is also available for eligible schools – please enquire when booking.

Published in