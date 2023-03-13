Shopping Cart

From education to employment

The Right Honourable Robert Halfon, MP visited Loughborough College to officially open the new T-Level Centre

FE News Editor March 13, 2023
0 Comments
rob halfon

Skills Minister, The Right Honourable Robert Halfon, MP was at Loughborough College to officially open the new T-Level Centre.

‘T Levels’ are a key part of the government’s reforms to revolutionise skills and technical education and to generate the skilled workforce businesses need while giving students real world experience.

The Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon said:

“T Levels are the new gold standard in technical qualifications and a key rung on the ladder of opportunity, and we’ve introduced them to enable more young people to gain the prestigious skills they and employers need for the jobs of tomorrow.

“It was an honour to open this fantastic new building at Loughborough College, which will ensure T Levels students will have access to the world-class facilities and equipment they need to climb the ladder of opportunity to success, whether that is going on to further study or into their first job.

“It was also great to meet with the partners involved in the East Midlands Institute of Technology. Once up and running the IoT will offer people across the region the opportunity to access high-quality education and training in a wide range of exciting subjects that will help get people in to jobs locally, while driving regional growth for businesses and the economy.”

Completed in 2022, Loughborough College’s T-Level Centre was built using £2.3 million of funding from the Department for Education and provides state-of-the-art facilities and flexible, high-quality teaching and learning spaces for 150 students each year.

Loughborough College Principal and CEO Jo Maher said;

“We were delighted to host Minister Robert Halfon at Loughborough College today to officially open our T-Level Centre. The event was a great success, and we were joined by key stakeholders and partners to celebrate the day.

“It was fantastic to tour our interactive workspaces and speak to so many of our supportive employers including Macildowie, Rushcliffe Care, Loughborough University and Hologram, as well as our T-Level students who engaged in detail about their experience and Next Steps.

“Our study programmes are built to shape the futures of our learners with learning opportunities and experiences that meet the local skills needs.”

Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
FE News Editor

