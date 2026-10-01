The UK’s AI ambitions outpacing its workforce readiness, pioneering new global AI skills ranking finds

The UK trails the US, Japan and leading European peers on AI readiness, ranking 19th out of 98 countries.

A gap between the UK’s strong broader national foundations and weaker workforce preparedness is lowering its AI readiness position.

AI skills proficiency is the biggest competitive risk to the UK’s AI readiness

London, UK: Despite the UK government championing Britain as the “third largest AI market in the world”, the UK ranks just 19th out of 98 countries for AI readiness.

This is according to Coursera’s eighth annual Global Skills Report, released today. Its key constituent metric, the AI-Human Skills Synergy Index—the first of its kind—measures the extent to which national populations are developing AI skills alongside the human skills needed to apply them, while also accounting for each country’s broader readiness position. It draws on a subset of the 300M+ learners on the Coursera and Udemy platforms to compile an AI readiness ranking featuring nearly 100 countries, combined with broader readiness data taken from Oxford Insights’ Government AI Readiness Index.

Four of the top ten spots in the AI-Human Skills Synergy Index are occupied by European countries – Germany (#1), France (#2), the Netherlands (#7) and Spain (#9). The UK also ranks behind Japan (#3), the US (#8), and Canada (#11), leaving it sixth of the seven constituent G7 nations.

The Report also highlights other European economies whose overall AI readiness is outpacing that of the UK’s. Nordic nations outperform the UK: Denmark (#13), Norway (#14) and Sweden (#15) showcase strong digital adoption, public institutions, technical education, government-industry collaboration and trust; while Poland (#16), whose GNI per capita is projected to overtake that of the UK by 2035, is ranked three places ahead of the UK.

AI-Human Skills Synergy Index (Top 20)

Country Region Rank Germany Europe 1 France Europe 2 Japan Asia Pacific 3 Korea, Republic of Asia Pacific 4 Hong Kong Asia Pacific 5 United Arab Emirates Middle East and North Africa 6 Netherlands Europe 7 United States North America 8 Spain Europe 9 Singapore Asia Pacific 10 Canada North America 11 Switzerland Europe 12 Denmark Europe 13 Norway Europe 14 Sweden Europe 15 Poland Europe 16 Finland Europe 17 Israel Middle East and North Africa 18 United Kingdom Europe 19 Austria Europe 20

The UK’s AI infrastructure is advancing faster than its talent readiness

Coursera’s AI-Human Skills Synergy Index points to a disconnect between government readiness and employee skillsets in the UK. Despite being a world leader for government capacity, policy infrastructure and technology readiness – ranking in the 97th percentile globally – the UK ranked in the 24th percentile for Coursera’s learner AI proficiency score. This discrepancy highlights the UK’s central challenge: converting policy and infrastructure leadership into practical workforce readiness.

That challenge is also visible in the pace of AI skills development, where the UK is lagging behind many of its peers. UK AI course enrollments rose 55% year-on-year, but this rate of increase is lower than that of 50 of the 98 countries in the ranking, including the US (64%+), the UAE (75%+) and Japan (84%+).

PwC’s 2026 Global AI Jobs Barometer shows that new tasks in AI-exposed roles are 2.5 times more likely to require human capabilities like judgment, empathy, and creativity than tasks in less-exposed roles. With 38% of UK businesses reporting that shortages in key human skills of this kind are restricting productivity and growth, the need to develop them alongside AI proficiency is clear. The UK is performing strongly on human-skill development, with enrollments in critical thinking (111%), complex problem-solving (120%) and innovation (78%) courses growing year on year. UK learners are also building a distinctive mix of technical and human capabilities to support AI adoption, despite falling behind in their relative uptake of AI skilling.

Top three UK human-AI skill pairings

AI capability + Human skills Sample application Generative AI + Ethics and governance Applying generative AI to assess responsible use, risk, accountability, and appropriate controls. AI and machine learning foundations + Stakeholder alignment and influence Explaining AI tradeoffs, gathering requirements, and coordinating technical and nontechnical stakeholders during implementation. Data and analytics + Critical thinking and judgment Analysing data, challenging assumptions, and judging whether the available evidence supports a conclusion.

UK sees spike in AI security skilling as AI governance concerns intensify

With AI security concerns continuing to increase, Coursera finds that UK learners are rapidly gaining the skills needed to deploy and govern AI responsibly. AI security upskilling increased by 312% between 2025 and 2026—a rate higher than any other AI skill, and above the European average of 258%. This is also the case globally, with AI Security ranking as the sixth most popular skill, with Ethics and Governance ranked second among human skill themes, behind only Critical Thinking and Judgement, suggesting that learners are recognising that the next phase of AI adoption will require both the ability to build and deploy AI systems and the expertise to manage their risks.

Anthony Salcito, Global Head of Enterprise at Coursera, said:

“Speaking with leaders around the world, I consistently hear that the institutions who are achieving the greatest velocity with AI are those treating investments in AI and human skills training as equally important as investments in technology. As AI infrastructure continues to be deployed faster than the workforce capabilities needed to use it effectively, our findings emphasize that AI proficiency will yield organizational value only when paired with deliberate investment in human skills.”

“Here, the UK has work to do. Our results show that the country is currently at a competitive disadvantage for this type of learning-led AI readiness, exposing a potential disconnect between its ambition to lead in AI and the readiness of its workforce to capitalise on that opportunity. For the UK, the priority is to connect its strength in AI policy and infrastructure with a workforce capable of turning that potential into responsible innovation, productivity and growth.”

Access Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2026 here.