Tools in the ‘pipeline’ after student Jack is selected as WCoP winner

Borders College May 24, 2023
0 Comments
Person standing at workbench with tools

@BordersCollege plumbing student Jack Sneddon is celebrating after being selected as one of the winners of the Worshipful Company of Plumbers (WCoP) for 2023.

The 1st year apprentice submitted his application alongside his fellow students in 2022 and was delighted to hear that he had been chosen by the judges to receive a selection of Monument tools worth £1,000.

Such was the high standard of his application, he was also awarded the Certificate of Excellence from the WCoP.

One of six winners, Jack has now been invited to receive his certificate at the annual Worshipful Company of Plumbers lecture at The Royal College of Physicians in London, taking place in May this year.

He has also been invited to attend The Installer Show in June this year at the NEC, Birmingham for a public presentation and photo opportunity.

Speaking of his win, Jack said:

“I’m delighted to have been announced as a winner of the WCoP. The tools will be a huge help to me as it will allow me to put my money towards driving lessons, which are required for work and day-to-day life. Having the tools will also be great in aiding my development in the workplace.”

WCoP is one of the oldest Companies in the City of London and actively supports the plumbing craft, and those less fortunate. The Livery company aims to make a difference within the industry by assisting and supporting charities and trainees.

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Published in: Education, Skills and apprenticeships
Borders College

