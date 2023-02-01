Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

Top Three Articles in January: Who Will Win?

FE News Editor February 1, 2023
0 Comments
Januarys top 3 Exclusives

Continuing on from FE News Unwrapped, we decided to find out which three articles were the most popular in January 2023!

This month has been busy… We have seen the popularity of AI and ChatGPT soar, Maths to 18 announced and on top of all this, the Chancellor set out his long-term vision to grow the economy.

But moving on, lets find out January’s top three exclusive articles!

FE News Top Three: January 2023!

In 3rd place, we have ‘Sit tight, ChatGPT is about to change everything‘ by Dan Fitzpatrick, Strategic Lead for Digital Skills at Education Partnership North East, Director at Edufuturists and founder of ThirdBox

In 2nd place, we have Unlocking the real-world potential of Mathematics: We need to make Maths education more relevant and engaging by Safaraz Ali, Social Entrepreneur, Founder of Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards & Alliance

And finally, in 1st place, we have ‘Chat-GPT- is this an alert for changes in the way we deliver education?‘ by Professor Amanda Kirby MBBS MRCGP PhD, CEO of Do-IT Solutions

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, EdTech, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Published in: Education, EdTech, Skills and apprenticeships, Social impact, Featured voices
Topics: , , ,
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .