UCG apprentice wins prestigious award

United Colleges Group (UCG) are delighted to announce that Hasmeta Yadev has been named Apprentice of the Year at the 2024 West London Business Awards.

The capital’s famous Twickenham Stadium played host to this year’s event, which celebrates and honours talent, entrepreneurship and excellence to a national and international audience.

Always a milestone event in London’s business calendar, and partnered with organisations including Brentford Football Club, Heathrow Airport and Westfield, the awards recognise the outstanding achievements of organisations and individuals — and one individual in particular stole the show for UCG.

Hasmeta, who is studying Business Administrator Level 3, applied for an apprenticeship position at the college as Apprenticeship Administrator in 2020. She is a wife, mother and grandmother and decided she wanted to create a new career path for herself in business administration.

During her apprenticeship as an administrator, she was promoted to the role of End Point Assessment Coordinator for the college group which involves coordinating end point assessments for more than 400 apprentices.

A delighted Hasmeta said:

“Receiving the apprentice of the year award is a tremendous honour for me.

“I couldn’t have achieved this without the continuous support of my mentors, fellow apprentices, apprenticeship team and family.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to learn and grow, and the guidance I have received has been invaluable.

“This award serves as a reminder of the significance of perseverance and demonstrates that with passion, determination, and a strong support system, anything can be accomplished.”

Luci Ord, Director of Business Development at UCG, said:

“Hasmeta exceeds the expectations of her colleagues and apprentices every day.

“The impact she has had on the business since she started has been significant —she is an inspiration to her colleagues and apprentices and is the ultimate success story we aspire all of our apprentices to be.”

Lewis Chappin, a Level 3 Installation and Maintenance Electrician, also at United Colleges Group, was among the nominees who were highly commended by judges during the awards ceremony.

Lewis has excelled since joining the firm Danbro Electrical Services in August last year after he was made redundant when his previous employers went into liquidation.

A spokesperson from Danbro Electrical Services said:

“In a very short space of time, Lewis has shown he is clearly a very bright and capable young person. We are very pleased he has joined our business and are excited for his future with the company.”

United Colleges Group is nationally recognised as a leading apprenticeships provider, with outstanding achievement rates and continuously high satisfaction levels from apprentices and employers.

The group offers a range of apprenticeships to a wide range of sectors and specialisms, working alongside local community and London employers to deliver contextualised apprenticeships that meet London and national skills gaps and supporting apprentices to progress quickly within their industry.