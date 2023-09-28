UCO achieves precious ‘Silver’ rating in Teaching Excellence Framework

UNIVERSITY Campus Oldham (UCO) has been awarded ‘Silver’ in the latest assessment of teaching and learning excellence at all higher education providers across England.

The results of the Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) published today (September 28) are designed to help inform students’ choices about what and where to study – and to incentivise improvement and excellence in teaching and learning.

TEF rates well-performing institutions from Gold to Bronze. Silver is awarded to those in which: “The student experience and outcomes are typically very high quality, and there may be some outstanding features”.

UCO, which is Oldham College’s higher education provision, was assessed by a judging panel which considered provider and student submissions, plus key student data over four years.

The TEF overall Silver verdict reflects their consideration of two main areas.

In ‘student experience’, they found all features to be “very high quality” and two – learner environment and academic support, plus student engagement in improvement – to be “outstanding”.

In ‘student outcomes’, TEF found UCO’s support for student success, continuation and completion rates and progression rates to all be “very high quality.”

Susan Holden, Assistant Principal HE & Higher Skills at UCO, said:

“This TEF Silver rating is fabulous news and a real vindication for the hard work, dedication and shared ambitions of all our staff and students.”

“Their assessment notes many positive strengths and highlights how UCO tailors and supports a diverse demographic of students to develop a wide range of knowledge and skills. They also found that we excel in personalising support to all learners’ needs and praised our attentiveness to students from all backgrounds, particularly underrepresented groups.

“Studying at UCO is a special experience in a close-knit and upbeat environment. We’re delighted that this rating gives our next generation of students confidence that their time here will help them to aspire to succeed and to fulfil their true potential.”

Simon Jordan, Oldham College Principal, added:

“This is just the latest validation of the amazing work and student success stories being delivered at UCO.”

“Their curriculum development and design are mapped in line with a meticulous review of labour market intelligence to ensure that UCO’s course offer is meeting the skills needs of Oldham and the wider Greater Manchester City Region.

“Their dedicated staff are focussed on providing the pathways that local residents and students need to secure meaningful employment. The great student experiences and outcomes outlined in this TEF report shows how ambitious they are for the borough’s future.”

In summary, TEF reported “outstanding”* or “very high quality”** provision at UCO in:

Student Experience:

Learner environment and academic support*

Student engagement in improvement*

Teaching assessment and feedback**

Course content and delivery’ student engagement in learning and stretch**

Research, innovation, scholarship, professional practice and/or employer engagement**

Staff professional development and academic practice**

Learning resources** Student Outcomes:

Approaches to supporting student success**

Continuation and completion rates**

Progression rates**

Intended educational gains**

Approaches to supporting educational gains**

