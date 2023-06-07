VTCT announces Skills for Logistics joining the VTCT group

VTCT is delighted to announce that they have acquired the most extensive logistics sector specialist organisation, Skills for Logistics Ltd. As of 2nd June 2023, Skills for Logistics will be a part of the VTCT charitable group of companies. The move combines the strengths of both the VTCT group and Skills for Logistics to fortify their position as leaders within the apprenticeship market and enhance the logistics consultancy services offered to employers, centres and learners.

Skills for Logistics is the largest sector specialist organisation with an extensive customer base, enjoying a 25% apprenticeship assessment market share with a wide range of apprenticeships, including LGV Drivers, Supply Chain Warehouse Operatives, Supply Chain Practitioner, International Freight Forwarding and Commercial Procurement and Supply.

‘We are confident that by bringing together Skills for Logistics, alongside Skillsfirst, iTEC and VTCT, we will be able to enhance the experience we offer learners and employers while continuing to provide the excellent service our approved centres expect from us’, said Alan Woods OBE, Chief Executive VTCT. ‘This widening of our group structure aligns with our growth strategy to continue the development of our portfolio. This acquisition is a huge opportunity for VTCT and Skills for Logistics to grow together, and we look forward to working with our new colleagues in Bristol to achieve our strategic objectives together.’

‘We are excited by the potential for both organisations to offer a wider range of apprenticeships and other services in the UK and beyond’, said David Coombes, Managing Director Skills for Logistics. ‘We would like to assure Skills for Logistics customers, employers and training providers that there will be no interruption to your service, and you will continue to be supported as usual in the best way possible by your regular team. Should you have any queries about this, please speak to your Skills for Logistics or VTCT contact, who will be happy to help you with any queries.

Published in