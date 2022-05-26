Waltham Forest College plumbing student competes at WorldSkills UK

Level 2 Plumbing student, Kelvin Paloci, made it through to the final round of a ‘highly impressive’ selection of predominantly level 3 plumbing competitors.

Plumbing is an essential trade which specialises in installation and maintenance of systems used for hot and cold water, heating, gas, solar and sanitation and the annual skills competition is designed to promote standards and skills across the plumbing industry, developing competence into excellence. The competition sees talented young plumbers test their expertise on a series of challenging practical tests in a bid to be named the SkillPLUMB UK champion.

The SkillPLUMB competition has been relaunched for 2022, attracting hundreds of level 2 and 3 plumbing students selected by their training providers, to showcase their plumbing skills. This was the case for Kelvin Paloci, who was selected by his plumbing tutor who advanced to the qualifier round at Harrow College, after completing the ‘Passive Stage’ (a small piece to be completed under the supervision of a plumbing tutor to observe the process).

Kelvin was tested on his technical ability to: read drawings, interpret instructions, communication skills, work safely, measure, prepare work area, setting out for installation of pipes and components, install pipes and components using industry practices and test completed work for leaks.

Kelvin successfully completed the final round in 5th place and received a certificate for his amazing achievement.

Kelvin Paloci, said; “I have really enjoyed the extra support here at the College and I would like to thank my lecturers in believing in me and, supporting my training and development. This experience has been one of a kind and plan to progress onto Level 3 Plumbing and return next year and win that first prize”.

Waltham Forest College was announced in 2021 as a WorldSkills UK’s Centre of Excellence, providing high level technical skills and qualifications across a range of subject areas.

Hassan Rizvi, Deputy Principal for Waltham Forest College, said: “Delivering state of the art technical skills is at the heart of Waltham Forest College’s curriculum that ensures all our students are ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow including ever evolving green skills. As a college, we are so proud of Kelvin’s phenomenal achievement. Not only is he an extremely talented plumber with an incredible skill level in his field; he is also incredibly motivated to use this experience gained from this competition to drive up standards in his own technical knowledge”

