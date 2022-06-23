Sharron Lusher named Chair of Vocational Qualifications Review Board

A new board is being established to review the vocational qualifications on offer to learners and employers in Wales.

Sharron Lusher, having previously been the Principal of Pembrokeshire College and Chair of Colegau Cymru, will chair the board.

The review will start in July 2022 and will consider the steps necessary to significantly expand the range of made-in-Wales vocational qualifications to fit the needs of learners and the economy in Wales. The review of vocational qualifications will be overseen by a steering group of stakeholder bodies, chaired by a leader in the field based in Wales.

The review forms part of The Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

The Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles said:

“I am delighted Sharron Lusher has agreed to Chair the Vocational Qualifications Review Board. Her expertise in further education, business and leadership will be valuable to this review.

“We will work to ensure that we have the Vocational Qualifications in Wales needed and available to all learners to meet their learning interests, needs and aspirations.

“Improving the delivery and range of ‘made in Wales’ Vocational Qualifications will be vital in ensuring we meet the future needs of the Welsh economy, while ensuring our students gain the skills and qualifications they need to flourish and progress.”

Designated Member Siân Gwenllian said:

“Vocational qualifications are a vitally important part of our education system. We need to make sure that they reflect the needs of modern Wales.

“This review will play an important part in helping us expand the range of made-in-Wales vocational qualifications to serve our economy and communities.”

