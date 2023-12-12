Welsh ‘Skills Factory’ launches new suite of bitesize courses for Industry 4.0

A GROUNDBREAKING digital skills factory has launched a suite of bitesize programmes to prepare companies in manufacturing and engineering for Industry 4.0.

Medru – a collaboration between Coleg Cambria, Bangor University, and The Open University in Wales – is supporting businesses in search of highly talented, experienced candidates to fill employment gaps in north east Wales.

Based on the nine pillars of Industry 4.0 – Autonomous Robots, The Internet of Things (IoT), Simulation, Augmented Reality, Cybersecurity, System Integration, Cloud Computing, Additive Manufacturing, and Big Data – the project is supported by the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW).

The part-time courses begin this month (December) and will all be based at Cambria’s Deeside site; they include Autonomous Systems Essentials, Collaborative Robots Essentials (Cobots), Introduction to 5G, and Wearable Technology Essentials.

Cambria’s Director of Business Solutions Nigel Holloway said:

“These programmes equip learners with valuable skills and knowledge that can be applied across various industries and sectors.

“With understanding of areas such as demystifying AI, autonomous systems, data analytics, cyber security, and more, professionals can contribute to the advancement of Industry 4.0 initiatives within their organisations.

“The sessions are for just a matter of hours but provide a solid foundation for individuals seeking to enhance their careers and contribute to the exciting field of technology-driven innovation.”

He added: “Ultimately, our goal is – using the nine pillars of Industry 4.0 – to offer relevant, bespoke training across north east Wales to create a pipeline of talent for years to come.”

Industry 4.0 – also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution – refers to advances in digitalisation but also the need to upskill current workforces and prepare future generations for advances in technology, ensuring they are equipped to meet technological challenges as careers in these sectors evolve and develop.

Published in