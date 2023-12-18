Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Welsh Training Provider Itec Announces London Growth Following Positive Ofsted Report for Apprenticeships in England

National Training Federation for Wales December 18, 2023
Training provider Itec has relocated its London base to a state-of-the-art facility in Barbican in a move that will accelerate its commitment to delivering excellent education and training.

The move follows Itec’s latest ‘good’ Ofsted report, which praises the Cardiff-based provider’s development of a curriculum that gives apprentices a sound foundation in leadership and management.

Itec offers three English apprenticeships – Team Leading, Operations Management, and Coaching.

The Ofsted report reveals that most apprentices speak positively of their training with Itec. They especially value the opportunity to learn from highly skilled guest speakers with specialist knowledge and industry expertise, and they gain knowledge and skills that are in demand in the workplace.

It highlights that apprentices feel safe and well supported – and makes note of the calm and orderly learning environment.

The report further praises the Welsh training provider’s leaders for working hard to rectify the issues that affected apprentices’ progress due to COVID-19, citing how they have improved communication with employers to ensure apprentices receive timely support in the workplace.

It also emphasises how employers highly value the contributions that apprentices make at work as a result of the skills and knowledge they learn in their training with Itec.

Furthermore, the report points out that nearly all apprentices who complete their apprenticeships sustain employment with their employer.

Commenting on the latest report, and subsequent move of its London facility, Itec Director James Pearson said:

“We are immensely proud of our ‘Good’ Ofsted Grade, a testament to our team’s dedication, our clients’ trust, and our apprentices’ hard work. This achievement fuels our commitment to expanding our provision and striving towards achieving Grade 1 Outstanding.”

In addition to its apprenticeships, Itec offers 180 commercial training courses that are delivered online or on-site. The move of Itec’s London location to Central Point, Barbican will further advance its in-person capabilities, with dedicated office space, delivery rooms, and the capacity to deliver on-site learning for up to 100 participants.

This latest move indicates that Itec is well-placed to grow within England in the years to come and will allow the Welsh training provider to continue its commitment to shaping the future workforce both in the UK and internationally.

National Training Federation for Wales

