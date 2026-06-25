Why Learner Readiness Must Become the Defining Measure of Adult Skills Delivery

The adult skills system has made sustained progress in expanding access, increasing participation and supporting learners to achieve recognised qualifications. However, these gains do not yet answer the central question: are learners leaving programmes ready for what comes next?

Across many areas of provision, individuals are achieving the technical requirements set out in the programme specifications. Yet too often, this achievement does not translate into sustained employment, progression into further learning or long-term career development.

In a system increasingly expected to respond to labour market needs and aid economic growth, this gap between achievement and progression is becoming harder to ignore.

Closing the gap between achievement and real-life application

Recent data continues to expose structural challenges within the system. Around one in eight young people aged 16 to 24 are not in education, employment or training (NEET), with long-term implications for earnings, health outcomes and social mobility. This disproportionately affects individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, upholding existing inequalities.

While multiple reasons contribute to this, a consistent theme is the gap between what learners know and what they can apply in practice.

Employers are clear that, alongside technical competence, they require individuals who can communicate effectively, adapt to change and operate confidently in workplace environments. These capabilities are not supplementary. They are central to progression and retention.

For providers, this reinforces the need to move beyond a model that treats employability skills as an additional component of delivery. Instead, they must be embedded throughout the learning experience, alongside technical content, to ensure learners develop both capability and confidence./

Designing provision for a changing learner and labour market

The developing nature of both the learner population and the labour market is placing increasing pressure on traditional delivery models. Standardised approaches do not always reflect the complexity of learners’ circumstances or the pace at which skills expectations are shifting. As a result, flexibility is becoming a defining feature of effective provision.

Modular approaches, blended learning models and bite-sized delivery can support greater accessibility and enable learners to engage in ways that fit their individual needs and commitments. More importantly, they allow provision to be structured around incremental progression, supporting learners to build skills and confidence over time.

This flexibility must extend beyond delivery format. It should also be reflected in how programmes support core skills development. Strengthening literacy, numeracy and digital capability, alongside professional behaviours such as resilience, teamwork and communication, is critical to ensuring that learners are prepared not only to complete a programme, but to succeed beyond it.

Providers that take a more thorough approach to delivery are well placed to support meaningful progression and improve longer-term outcomes.

Strengthening progression through collaboration and clear pathways

A key factor influencing learner success is the extent to which provision is connected to clear and credible progression routes.

Qualifications have greater value when they are clearly aligned to employment opportunities, further learning or defined career pathways. Without this line of sight, learners can struggle to translate achievement into opportunity.

This is where collaboration efforts across the system become increasingly important. Providers, employers and awarding organisations each hold different insights into skills demand, learner needs and progression opportunities. Bringing these perspectives together allows for the development of more coherent and responsive pathways.

In practice, this involves moving beyond standardised programme offers towards more tailored solutions that reflect sector-specific requirements and local labour market demand. It also requires ongoing engagement, with the provision reviewed and adapted in response to changing conditions.

A more integrated approach supports learners to navigate their next steps with greater clarity and confidence.

Reframing success in adult skills delivery

As expectations of the skills system continue to rise, so too does the need to reconsider how success is defined.

Achievement will remain an important metric. However, it is no longer sufficient on its own. Greater emphasis is being placed on progression outcomes, learner confidence and the ability to apply skills effectively in real-world contexts.

For providers, this shift presents both a challenge and an opportunity. It requires a more deliberate focus on designing provision that supports long-term impact, not just short-term completion.

This includes embedding employability throughout delivery, adopting more flexible and responsive models, and strengthening collaboration to ensure programmes are aligned with genuine opportunities.

The adult skills system is not lacking in provision. Its next phase will be defined by how effectively that provision helps learners progress, adapt and succeed beyond completion.

Ensuring learners are not only qualified but are also work ready or ready to progress will be central to delivering that ambition and strengthening what comes next.

By Tracey Patmore, Head of Products, NOCN Group