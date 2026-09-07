Why Trusted Evidence of Competence Matters More than ever

Across regulated and safety-critical industries, the focus on workforce competence continues to grow. Employers increasingly need to understand not only which qualifications and credentials people hold, but the wider skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours that exist across their workforce.

Recent industry guidance on managing competence in the built environment reinforces the need for organisations to take a practical, proportionate and evidence-based approach. Competence can no longer be treated as a one-off achievement. It must be understood, evidenced and developed throughout a person’s working life.

For organisations managing large, mobile or complex workforces, that is not always straightforward. Evidence may be held across different records, systems and formats. Credentials expire, while people continue to gain qualifications, develop new skills and build experience throughout their careers.

A qualification or card remains an important part of that evidence, but it does not always provide the complete picture. True competence brings together the skills, knowledge, experience and behaviours an individual needs to perform effectively and safely. Employers need a trusted way to see and understand that wider picture.

That is why I am delighted that we have announced the forthcoming introduction of the NOCN Workforce Competence Platform, powered by the NOCN Skills Passport.

Building on more than 40 years of our experience in qualifications, assessment and occupational competence, the platform brings workforce competence, learning and compliance together in one secure digital ecosystem.

It will help employers evidence workforce competence, strengthen compliance and maintain visibility of important credentials approaching renewal. At the same time, individuals will have a secure and portable record of their skills, qualifications, competencies, experience and professional achievements that can develop throughout their careers.

This represents an important next step for NOCN Group and reflects our wider commitment to helping employers build safer, more capable and future-ready workforces.

It is also a milestone worth celebrating. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed their knowledge, expertise and hard work to bring the platform to life.

We are now inviting employers and industry partners to be among the first to benefit and access an exclusive technical demonstration.