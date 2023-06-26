Wirral University Teaching Hospital launches 100 apprentice roles within 100 days

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust, in partnership with Wirral Met College, is launching an innovative scheme to help individuals across their local community access career progression whilst supporting employers with employee development and recruitment to facilitate company growth.

Small to medium sized employers across Wirral and the wider Liverpool City Region will gain much needed financial support for the recruitment of apprentices as well as providing training and development for existing employees to support their progression within the organisation.

Through employers pledging to support an apprentice aged 19+ during the 100 working days campaign, the local community will receive a much-needed boost. The Trust is keen to raise awareness of this scheme with both employer and individuals, to ensure as many people as possible benefit.

The Trust already invests heavily in apprenticeships to support the recruitment and development of its employees, and this will continue as usual, with apprentice recruitment days planned across the coming months. The Trust is, however, keen to support local employers by transferring part of its unused apprenticeship levy to pay for the training and assessment of apprentices.

To gain access to the levy funds, employers must confirm they will agree that the ethics of their business are aligned to the Trust’s values and behaviours. Although some employers involved will be from the Trust’s existing supply chain, the scheme is open to a wide range of sectors such as laboratories, dental practices, sports and fitness clubs, construction, automotive, restaurants and even vet practices. The apprenticeship funding will also help employers to develop prospective managers, alongside their administration, HR and Accounts teams.

Individual employees and those looking to progress their careers, change career path or return to the workplace will be able to take advantage of the 100 apprenticeship opportunities which will be developed during the 100 working days campaign.

To formally launch the 100 apprenticeship pledges in 100 days campaign, Wirral Met Principal Sue Higginson was joined by Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust Chief Executive Janelle Holmes.

Janelle said of the scheme: “We are excited to be working alongside Wirral Met College on this innovative scheme that will not only help individuals who have struggled to access career development, but also support our local businesses to grow and develop. We believe that this scheme will have a positive impact on the community, and we encourage both employers and individuals to get involved and take advantage of the opportunities on offer.”

Sue Higginson, Wirral Met Principal said:

‘Wirral University Teaching Hospital (WUTH) is a valued strategic partner and we have worked with their staff team for many years, to develop and deliver education and training programmes that have supported the recruitment of new staff and the continuous professional development of their existing workforce. This is a generous and innovative initiative that will extend such opportunities to small to medium sized employers, providing work opportunities for 100 local people. We are delighted to work with WUTH to make this happen’

Image L-R: Sue Higginson Principal of Wirral Met College and Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Trust Chief Executive Janelle Holmes

Published in