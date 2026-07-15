WorldSkills UK and DEWALT partner to inspire next generation of skilled tradespeople

WorldSkills UK and DEWALT are proud to announce a new partnership that will see students and apprentices across the UK benefit from training opportunities through the WorldSkills UK National Competitions.

By combining WorldSkills UK’s expertise in skills excellence with DEWALT’s leadership in construction innovation, the collaboration will help support more trainees as they develop their talents and work readiness through competition training.

The partnership builds on DEWALT’s long standing support for international skills competitions and will also include engaging learning experiences to inspire more young people to consider careers in the construction trades. WorldSkills UK and DEWALT will work together to offer dedicated activity at the WorldSKills UK National Finals, which take place at venues across South Wales from 18-20 November.

Mark Smallman, Operations Director, WorldSkills UK said:

“We are delighted to be working with DEWALT, and our partnership represents a significant opportunity to support people into careers in construction. By working together, we can help address skills shortages while ensuring that apprentices and students are developing the work ready skills that will help them thrive in their careers.”

Mark Smiley, General Manager, StanleyBlack&Decker UK & ROI said:

“DEWALT has proudly supported trade professionals for generations, and we are equally passionate about supporting those who will shape the future of our industry. Becoming the Construction Sponsor of WorldSkills UK is a natural extension of that commitment. Together, we are helping to raise standards, celebrate excellence and create more opportunities for young people to develop the skills that will drive the construction industry forward.”