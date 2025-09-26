WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence to partner with Tameside College to shape new industry-education blueprint

WorldSkills UK, in partnership with NCFE, has joined forces with Tameside College, through the WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence to launch an ambitious new project aimed at forging stronger and more dynamic links between industry and education.

Tameside College’s project, ‘Maker to Mentor’ will see the college working with organisations including leading technology company Siemens, Didactic and Fusion to explore and test new models of dual professionalism. The aim is to establish a more dynamic knowledge exchange that will allow for industry professionals to play a greater role in teaching, helping to ensure that technical education reflects the latest industry trends and technologies. Tameside College will also facilitate industry mentors undertaking a Level 3 Certificate in Education and Training, with successful candidates having the opportunity to progress onto a PGCE programme through the college.

Ben Blackledge, CEO, WorldSkills UK said:

“We are delighted to partner with Tameside College to support this vital collaboration with Siemens. To keep pace with global best practice, we need a more innovative, employer-informed model of dual professionalism here in the UK, that is evident in other countries. This will allow educators to be kept up to date with the latest industry developments and ensure learners are developing the high-quality skills employers need to drive productivity and fuel growth across the economy.”

Jodie McCormick, Assistant Principal, Tameside College said:

“Tameside College is proud to have been awarded WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence Innovation funding for advanced manufacturing. This initiative presents a significant opportunity to further strengthen the partnership between industry and education through our dual immersion model, in which technical educators and industry professionals engage in reciprocal placements and collaborative teaching. Together, we will co-design and deliver industry-relevant curricula that ensure skills remain current and teaching remains exemplary, while also supporting our industry mentors in attaining a Level 3 Certificate in Education and Training.”

Rachel Wilson, Head of People and Organisation for Siemens in the UK and Ireland, said:

“As a technology company we recognise that new tools like AI only perform at their best when they’re backed by great talent. At the same time new technologies are rapidly transforming how we all work, learn and produce. Nurturing a future-ready workforce with the right skills is essential, but it’s not only about knowing the technologies – it’s about developing the ability to master them and adapt as they evolve.

“That’s why we’re proud to support this initiative. By bringing our people into the classroom, we’re helping to shape a workforce that’s not only technically capable but also equipped with real-world industry insight. This kind of hands-on collaboration between business and education is key to empowering UK manufacturers to stay competitive, resilient, and ready for the future.”

A panel of judges, including senior representatives from WorldSkills UK, NCFE, and The Gatsby Foundation, selected Tameside College’s proposal for its strong alignment with WorldSkills UK’s work on teaching excellence and its scalable model for dual professionalism. Through its partnership with NCFE, WorldSkills UK is able to support this project with £35,000 funding. The project is due to be completed in September 2026, and the learnings will be disseminated to WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence members to support the embedding of the dual professionalism model within their institutions.