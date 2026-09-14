Yassmein champions adult learning in her Cardiff community

Yassmein Hussein is making a valuable contribution to the Cardiff community where she lives as she strives to improve her skills, confidence and knowledge through adult learning.

Over the past two years, the young mother of two has completed 13 adult learning courses with Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) and Cardiff Council. Some relate to learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, family learning, stress management and science.

She now hopes to do child psychology and business courses. Before arriving in Wales, she achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy and a Post Graduate Diploma in Clinical Pharmacy in Egypt.

“Because obtaining the equivalent certificate here in the UK is not easy, I decided to look for another way to support my children during their educational journey, as maintaining a stable and integrated family within the community is my top priority,” explained Yassmein.

Adult learning courses in Wales have improved Yassmein’s English and helped to achieve her family and community goals.

To share knowledge and experiences gained from the courses, she has formed a Facebook group which supports mothers of neurodivergent children, especially in her native Egypt. She also promotes adult education to other mums.

In recognition of her learning journey, Yassmein has won the Shared Futures Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. She is one of 11 award winners.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

Responding to winning the award, Yassmein said:

“I am so excited and proud to have won this award. I feel it’s a reward for all my hard work on adult learning courses over the past three years.

“The main reason I joined adult learning was that, when I moved to the UK more than three years ago, I wanted to be part of the community.

“People have been so welcoming since we arrived in Wales and CAVC and Cardiff Council are so supportive. Currently, I am developing a community-focused bakery idea to create a space where women, especially mothers, can learn baking and other handmade skills to help them start small home businesses.”

Inspired by volunteering as a baker at The Hive in St Mellons, she has started her own small home business, baking cookies and cakes. She also volunteers with Common/Wealth Sounding Board, a community-led creative project in Cardiff.

“I am a different person now compared to when I first arrived in the UK – still with the same passion and ambition, but with greater awareness and a stronger love for knowledge and community work,” added Yassmein, whose husband, Ahmed, is an orthopaedic surgeon in Cardiff.

Award nominator, Mags Richmond, Cardiff and Vale College family learning tutor, describes Yassmein as an “inspirational learner” who is making a valuable contribution to her community.

“Yassmein has big dreams for the future and she’s an example of what a person can achieve with the right support and opportunities,” she said. “Her approach means that she is helping inspire her own children’s learning and providing obvious encouragement to all those around her.”

Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell MS, said:

“Yassmein’s story is a wonderful example of the wider benefits of adult learning. Through her commitment to learning, she has developed new skills, built her confidence and become an active contributor to her local community.

“What makes her achievement particularly inspiring is the way she is using her knowledge and experience to support others, both here in Wales and beyond. Her journey shows how learning can bring people together, create opportunities and help build stronger, more connected communities.

“As we prepare to celebrate Adult Learners’ Week, Yassmein’s story reminds us that learning can be transformative at any stage of life and can have a positive impact far beyond the individual learner.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to ‘never stop learning’ is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Yassmein’s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.