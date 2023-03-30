Young ‘Super Achievers’ wanted for new awards being launched in Scotland
Young people aged from 5 to 17 who excel in what they do – regardless of any diversity – are to be celebrated in a new awards programme to be launched at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
The Inspire Awards 2023 are a new initiative from the British Youth International College (BYITC), which was founded in 2015 by Glasgow-based academic and educator Dr Rashmi Mantri to help children learn maths.
Inspired by the success of the college, which now runs 10 global franchises, Dr Mantri hopes the new BYITC Inspire Awards will recognise ‘Super Achievers’ young people from all backgrounds who have excelled in fields including the environment, sports, media, art and creativity, science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM).
The awards will take place at the Scottish Parliament between 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday 6 June 2023 and will be overseen by a high-profile judging panel which includes Professor Eleanor Shaw OBE, Associate Principal of the University of Strathclyde, and entrepreneur Dr Poonam Gupta OBE, Chief Executive of PG Paper, an international paper company based in Scotland.
Dr Mantri said: “I’ve seen first hand how achievement in learning and skills can fill young people with confidence and show them how amazing they really are. Through BYITC, we’ve helped thousands of students excel in maths, English, programming and cyber security. Now with the Inspire Awards, we want to celebrate diversity and inclusion and recognise young people from all backgrounds who are making their futures brighter by learning and excelling in whatever they choose to do.”
There are eight categories in the BYITC Inspire Awards 2023 and 28 prizes. These are:
ENVIRONMENT
- Global Warming Crusader
Share your project/work with regards to global warming and pollution
- Best out of waste
Share your projects on creating useful things out of waste
- Energy Conservation
Kids with exemplary achievement in the field of environmental awareness, conservation and preservation
SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING & MATHEMATICS (STEM)
- Best Innovator
Innovation in any field
- Rubics Hero
Kids with exceptional Rubics-solving and speed-cubing skills
- Best Robotics
Achievements in best robotic projects and designs
- Super Scientist
Bring forward your scientific innovations
LANGUAGE & LITERATURE
- Best Bookworm
Share the name of the best book that you have read and what are the learnings from it
- Best Orator
Public speakers with exceptional oratory skills
- Bring out the poet in you
Share your best creation in short poems
- Young Authors
Share your best creations (Stories)
SPORTS
- Chess Maestro
Share your achievements in Chess
- Martial Arts Champ
Share your achievements in Karate, Judo, Taekwondo and Boxing
- Badminton Champ
Share your achievements in Badminton
- Cricket Champ
Share your achievements in Cricket
CULTURAL & SOCIAL
- Best Foot Forward- Dance
Dance your way to the awards (Any style)
- Singing Sensation
Sing your way to our hearts (Any style)
- Best Youth Icon
Kids who are icons in their own fields and are inspiring kids around them (Any field)
- Covid Hero
Share with us the good work you have done during COVID and Lockdown
- Emerging Leader
Display your team leading skills
MEDIA
- Young YouTuber/Young Influencer
Share your channel’s name and link and let us know about your fan following
- Best Podcast
Share your 1-minute podcast with us (Any Topic)
- Make a Minute Video
Share Your 1-minute video (Edited, any topic)
ART AND CREATIVITY
- Best Creative Designer
Share your best creative specimen in Painting, Sketching, Doodling and Craft
- Calligraphy
Share your best specimen in Calligraphy
- Young Master Chef
Whip up a storm. Share a video of your best unique recipe
ACADEMICS
- Best Performer
Star performer in any field
- Whiz Kid
Share your problem-solving and decision-making skills
The other award judges are Professor Bill Buchanan OBE, Professor of Applied Cryptography at Edinburgh Napier University; Rohini Sharma Joshi OBE, Diversity and Inclusion Consultant; Derek Timpany, Education Management Consultant; Jai Aenugu, Founder of Aberdeen-based cyber security consultancy TechForce, and Harminder Berman, a former Arts Development Officer with culture and sports charity, Glasgow Life.
Dr Mantri set up BYITC after using an abacus to teach her son basic arithmetic. The college now runs global franchises, including Dubai and Sri Lanka, and recently launched its first UK franchise in Basingstoke, Hampshire. Further UK franchises are anticipated in the coming months.
To find out more about the awards and to enter, visit the BYITC Inspire Awards 2023 page.
