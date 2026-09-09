Adult learning sets award winner Daniel on path to a brighter future

Daniel Mason has credited adult learning with pulling him through “the toughest two years of my life” and setting him on a pathway to a brighter future.

Losing his mother set the 29-year-old’s mental health on a downward spiral leading to debilitating depression.

Daniel was referred to the Compass Community Hub in Merthyr Tydfil by Adferiad, who provide local support services for mental health and bereavement.

“I had become isolated from the world and losing my mam has left me feeling very lonely,” he said. “I was on the brink of giving up, not knowing who to turn to and overwhelmed by life in general. It’s fair to say, that I felt there really was no hope for me.

“But after being introduced to Compass Community Hub, I found there were opportunities to find support and get involved in learning. This is really where my journey to improve my health began.”

Daniel, who lives in Merthyr Tydfil, enrolled on the Learning Through the Outdoors course and, with the right support structure in place, soon began to rebuild his confidence and self-belief.

Through regular walks, hikes and outdoor activities, he discovered new places, wildlife and landscapes, often venturing further than he had ever gone before. Along the way, he developed a passion for photography, finding a creative outlet that helped him connect with others, appreciate his local environment in a new way and feel valued, supported and optimistic about the future.

In recognition of his learning journey, Daniel has won the Learning for Better Health Award in this year’s Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which will be presented at the Coal Exchange, Cardiff on September 23. He is one of 11 award winners.

A highlight of Adult Learners’ Week in Wales which runs from September 21 to 27, the awards recognise those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning. They are co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute with support from the Welsh Government.

Each Inspire! Award winner demonstrates how learning can offer second chances, help create new career opportunities, build confidence and help communities become vibrant and successful.

For adults in Wales keen to start their learning journey, in-person taster courses and online sessions will run throughout September and during Adult Learners’ Week.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

In Daniel’s case, each learning experience built his confidence, often with his camera in hand as he developed a passion for photography, leading to the completion of a four-week workshop and an Agored Cymru qualification based on his outdoors activities.

“This learning journey has been transformative for me,” he said. “I have benefited by way of sharing the company of others, removing the isolation I was feeling and becoming connected to nature and experiencing the positivity it could have on my mood.”

Daniel is using his own experiences to raise awareness and support others. He also did a charity bike ride from Merthyr Tydfil to Cardiff, raising £1,650, with more fundraising in the pipeline.

Compass Community Hub’s disability employment support mentor, Kay Maybank, said:

“Daniel’s journey with his mental health and learning continues and his more positive mindset will enable him to progress even further, eventually into employment.”

Michelle Matheron, Learning and Work Institute Director for Wales, added:

“Lifelong learning offers opportunities for all of us, whether that’s to move into a new career, learn a new skill, support our health and well-being or just do something we enjoy. The impact can be transformative, and we can see that through the stories of our award winners.

“Their commitment to learning has made a huge difference to their lives but also to those around them. Adult learning makes a real difference and it’s vital to support and celebrate adults in Wales who are embracing learning, sometimes overcoming significant personal challenges to do so. In a fast-changing world the message to “never stop learning” is more important than ever.”

Anyone inspired by Daniel’s journey can access free advice and guidance through Working Wales to explore learning and training opportunities available in their area.