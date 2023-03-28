Midlands-based Engineering Firm adi Group Partners with Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, Selecting it as its New Charity of the Year

Leading Birmingham-based engineering company adi Group has set up an ongoing partnership with Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity, having selected the organisation as its new charity of the year.

As a socially responsible business making a demonstrable commitment to supporting the local community through a plethora of charitable events and initiatives, adi actively supports several causes of importance every year.

Having previously partnered with Birmingham Children’s Hospital on a number of occasions, with adi employees participating in events such as the Dragon Boat race and the Aberdovey Bike Ride, the company has now pledged to work more closely with the charity and offer continuous support.

Part of this new commitment will see adi Group employees become involved in the charity’s large annual calendar of events, which will include a range of volunteering and fundraising opportunities to help children in care and their families.

Alan Lusty, CEO of adi Group, is thrilled to announce this new partnership: “We are excited to embark on a journey of continued support for Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

“Improving the quality of life of children who might miss out on their childhood due to being in care at such a young age is a cause that’s particularly close to our heart. We are looking forward to being able to do more to make a difference in their lives,” he says.

Birmingham Children’s Hospital is specialist paediatric centre providing care to more than 90,000 children and young people from all over the UK every year.

The hospital is a leader in the nation, delivering some of the most complex surgical procedures, advanced treatments and cutting-edge research and development, as well as being home to one of the largest youth mental health services in the UK.

Assisting the hospital’s charity means making a difference that is more than just financial, allowing the hospital to continue to provide better treatments through state-of-the-art equipment, as well as improving the hospital environment for patients and their families, and therefore improving their overall experience.

Last year, a group of adi employees including CEO Alan Lusty visited the hospital, being shown the facilities and the specialist equipment. Whilst at the premises, CEO Alan chose to purchase a sensory pod the hospital had on hire, allowing the hospital to continue to use what is an essential piece of equipment for children visiting the hospital, which can often be daunting or overwhelming.

The sensory pods within the hospital have proven to be particularly effective in reducing stress and anxiety in young children, significantly improving their experience – and that of parents and carers.

“Our partnership with the hospital will not just focus on participating in fundraising and charity events. As a multi-disciplinary engineering firm, we have the capability to offer assistance to the hospital with all manners of engineering work,” says Alan.

“We want to offer 360-degree support to Birmingham Children’s Hospital to help them deliver their vision and achieve their objectives for the ultimate benefit of their young patients, no matter what this may entail.”

