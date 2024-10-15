Renovated Campus Facilities Officially Open After Major Refurb

An impressive £750k refurbishment project has transformed Leeds College of Building’s North Street Campus following an eight-week renovation programme.



Award-winning fit-out specialists Lodestone Projects managed the extensive summer works that rejuvenated the site and created contemporary and accessible facilities for construction students.



Building work took place over four floors, incorporating the transformation of the former library into a light and airy student enrichment area. The large open-plan space includes a gaming area, TV lounge, meeting room, Student Services office with service counter, fixed seating study area, and a high-level co-working bench.



The ground floor work was part of the College’s broader strategy to boost accessibility. The enrichment area is now better located near the entrance and is designed to be an inclusive and safe space that is welcoming to all students. A flexible furniture arrangement means the area can be transformed into an exam space accommodating up to 80 tables.



The reception and cafe area were upgraded into a larger communal zone with fresh decoration, flooring, power, and IT. Corridors and staircases across floors were also refreshed with new wall graphics and energy-efficient LED lighting.

The upper levels of the building were reconfigured to create a new learning resource centre, additional teaching spaces, teaching and support rooms, and a new staff training room in place of the old student common room.



Josh Donnelly, Joint Managing Director at Lodestone (recent winners of the Best Nationwide Refurbishment & Fit-Out Specialists in the UK Enterprise Awards 2024), said:

“This has been such a rewarding and nostalgic project for Lodestone staff, given how many of our employees are current or former apprentices at Leeds College of Building. It was great to give something back to the institution that taught our professionals the skills needed to succeed in the construction industry. We’re thrilled with the results and hope the next generation of talent can benefit from these modern facilities as they learn their crafts.”

The renovation project at North Street Campus is part of a comprehensive upgrade programme to align the site with the College’s modern South Bank Campus. Alongside contractors Lodestone, design consultancy Fuse Studios oversaw the interior design with Turner & Townsend appointed for project and cost management.



Mike Harris, Director at Fuse Studios, said:

“We were delighted to work alongside long-term clients Leeds College of Building, to refurbish its existing premises on North Street. The intention was to bring some of the design principles established with the College’s South Bank Campus buildings – also designed by Fuse Studios – to North Street, and so enrich the students’ learning environment. I’m delighted with the results and believe the project has successfully achieved its objectives, whilst moving towards the College’s aim of unifying its estates.”

Ewan Shaw, Director at Turner & Townsend, added:



“It was great to work with the team at the College and Fuse Studios once again to deliver such a fantastic campus renovation. Successful construction projects rely on teamwork, excellent communication, and trust amongst all of the partner teams and the North Street refurbishment was a great example of how this all came together to create such a fabulous learning facility.”

The project team was familiar with the College’s needs, with many staff involved in the College’s South Bank Campus construction several years earlier. The second phase of the South Bank Campus was completed in 2019, adding a state-of-the-art 5,200 square metre, four-storey building to the College’s estates.



Leeds College of Building Vice Principal – Finance & Resources, David Pullein, said:



“We’re thrilled that our established partners Lodestone, Fuse Studios, and Turner & Townsend once again helped us to achieve our vision of creating accessible, modern student facilities. We want all students to feel welcome, comfortable, and supported here. This new vibrant space is warm and inviting, as well as being positioned in a very visible part of College. It’s vital we offer exceptional and inclusive learning environments to attract the diverse workforce needed to meet huge industry demands.”



