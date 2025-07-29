St Dunstan’s College’s Danny Gower says Lionesses have captured heart of the nation

St Dunstan’s College’s Danny Gower has praised the Lionesses’ victory at this year’s Euros saying they have once again captured the hearts of the nation.

Following their win over Spain, St Dunstan’s Assistant Head, Cocurricular, Danny, said: ‘The Lionesses unforgettable victory over Spain to finish off what has been a remarkable run of performances showing tremendous grit and determination, has once again captured the heart of the nation. This group continue to inspire the next generation—not only with their performances, but with their togetherness, collective belief and joy in the game. They’ve shown what’s possible, and the future of the girls game in the UK is such an exciting one.’

Speaking about what it now means for girls’ sport, he added: ‘Girls’ football is now one of the most dynamic and exciting areas of school sport. We’re seeing unprecedented levels of participation, enthusiasm and ambition—and it’s only just beginning. The energy surrounding the women’s game is creating lasting change, and schools are playing a vital role in that transformation.’

Last year, St Dunstan’s College announced a groundbreaking partnership with Chelsea FC to widen sporting access and opportunities to young people in Lewisham. As part of the partnership, St Dunstan’s hosts regular tournaments for young people at its sporting grounds, the Jubilee Grounds, in the heart of Catford. The initiative forms a key part of the College’s ongoing commitment to social impact and inclusion, ensuring more young people have the chance to benefit from high-quality sporting experiences and the values they promote.

‘At St Dunstan’s, we’re proud to be part of this incredible movement. Our partnership with Chelsea gives pupils and our wider community access to expert coaching and clear development pathways. Hosting regular tournaments for local primary schools that help the next generation of players discover the joy of the game has been a real highlight of the year.’

Danny added: ‘The momentum is real. The opportunities are growing. And with the Lionesses continuing to be such a source of inspiration, we look forward to seeing the impact this performance has on football and girls sport in general in the coming years.’

Last month, St Dunstan’s College, located in Catford, was pleased to be recognised by the Education Choices Awards for its commitment to Diversity in Sport for a second year running. At St Dunstan’s, sport is a vital part of the broader educational experience, and the College continues to champion a diverse programme that encourages participation, nurtures talent, and fosters a culture of respect and belonging.