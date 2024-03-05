Activate Learning celebrates the launch of their VR Asset Catalogue by hosting a VR Event at Reading College and University Centre

Activate Learning celebrated the launch of their VR Asset Catalogue, created in partnership with the Blended Learning Consortium (BLC), by hosting a VR Open Event at Reading College and University Centre on Wednesday 28 February.

As part of Colleges Week 2024, the half-day event at the King’s Road campus explored the use of Extended Reality (XR) in Further Education (FE).

The event was opened by Cheri Ashby, Deputy CEO at Activate Learning, Matt Beck, Director of Blended and Online Learning at Heart of Worcestershire College and the Blended Learning Consortium. Attendees then took part in roundtable discussions on XR in FE.

Matt Clack, Digital Development Manager at Activate Learning delivered a presentation about the use of XR in FE and what is and what isn’t working, as there are limited resources available for FE as many of the assets are either aimed at children or university students, as there is more funding available.

Kim Blanchard, Group Director of Digital Education and Artificial Intelligence at Activate Learning and Matt Beck co-delivered a presentation about how Activate Learning worked with the BLC to create a catalogue of XR assets, developed by Activate Learning Digital Education Services team, to benefit students’ learning. The assets in the catalogue include VR: drones for construction-photogrammetry, VR: Early Years T Level Common Childhood Illnesses, VR: Early Years signs of abuse and Augmented Reality: Shapes for GCSE maths.

Attendees then had the chance to experience some of the VR assets. They also had a look at the immersive suite, which is part of the college’s Care Skills Training Centre, where students can experience different scenarios to enhance their learning. They were also introduced to the AI tool Teachermatic which supports teachers in planning, delivering and assessing learning.

The event was attended by representatives from Windsor Forest Colleges Group, Milton Keynes College, Wokingham Borough Council and Heart of Worcestershire College.

Cheri Ashby, Deputy CEO at Activate Learning, said:

“We’re delighted to officially launch our partnership with the Blended Learning Consortium, providing extended reality technology to the further education sector.

“All of the technology assets that have been developed are focused on meeting the needs of the curriculum to address skills needs in sectors such as health, early years and construction.

“All of the technology development and investment we are undertaking is to support our students’ and apprentices’ learning experience, progress and achievement.

“Our ambition is to secure industry employer endorsement of the assets. For example, our VR: Early Years T Level Common Childhood Illnesses resource has been validated by NICE who have confirmed that it can be used in training, which is significant.

“This all fits in with our Learning Philosophy which enables students to access real-life learning experiences which in turn leads to higher levels of motivation and practice and recall new skills more effectively.”

Matt Beck, Director of Blended and Online Learning at Heart of Worcestershire College and the Blended Learning Consortium said:

“It’s been brilliant to take part in this event today.

“It’s great to be working in partnership with Activate Learning, who are valued members of the Blended Learning Consortium, on different projects, which includes the creation and sharing of XR resources.

“This project enables us to create, develop and distribute collaboratively to over 140 BLC members within the FE sector and across the UK.

“It’s exciting to be collaborating on new cutting-edge technology which gives us the ability to look at different technologies and how that’s developed and share different skillsets and experiences.

“We’re looking forward to developing resources better suited to further education and see how far this partnership will go.”

Kim Blanchard, Group Director of Digital Education and Artificial Intelligence at Activate Learning said:

“It was wonderful to host an event for colleagues within Activate Learning and the wider further education sector to promote the of launch the Activate Learning and BLC Extended Reality Catalogue.

“The assets included in the catalogue provide opportunities for students to experience situations that they might not otherwise experience.

One of our assets that particularly demonstrates this is the VR: Early Years T Level Common Childhood Illnesses.

“The event generated lots of excitement and questions about the use of Virtual Reality to enrich curriculum opportunities.

“Thank you to everyone who attended the event. We look forward to continuing conversations held on the day.”

