Awards for Sporting Honours at NPTC Group of Colleges

The long-awaited annual Sports awards at NPTC Group of Colleges are back on track following a two year break due to the pandemic.

Dozens of students attended the event held at Neath Cricket Club and were presented with awards which included recognition for international and county honours, College representation, accolades for most improved players; sportsman/woman of the year and certificates of achievement for some of the elite sports students too.

Organiser and sports lecturer Joanna Williams-Jones said it was a big night for everyone.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for this cohort of students and we know they put their all into studying and playing sports, so this is one way of showing our appreciation for all their efforts. We are so grateful that we could hold them in person again.”

Also given a special mention were the sports students who participated in the Erasmus trip recently. The young ambassadors travelled to Spain, to deliver sports sessions at IES Sierra de Mijas, a school for 14–21-year-olds. They spent two weeks coaching sport including rugby and netball which were games that the Spanish students had never played before. The following students took part: Elis Griffiths, Alfie Fairhead, Laicee John, Tacha Brooks and Luke Thomas.

“It was fantastic to see them develop their leadership, communication and teamwork skills. They also made great friends despite the language barrier as most of the students spoke very little English.” said sports lecturer Lindsay Piper.

Awards were presented to the following students:

Footballer of the Year – Alfie Fleming-Powell; Football Most Improved – Callum Sullivan; Netball Player of the Year – Beth Jones; Netball Most Improved – Sophia Thomas; Football Player of the Year – Molly Dykes; Football Most Improved – Georgia Wilks; Rugby Player of the Year – Lily Anne Roberts; Rugby Most Improved – Lexy Lee; Rugby Player of the Year – Evan Hill; Rugby Most Improved – Corey Westermark; Sportswoman of the Year – Millie Blake; Sportsman of the Year – Evan Hill; The Kieran Sparrow Award – Sam Davies;

Group Honours and certificate of Achievement went to the following students:

Swansea City U19 – Katie Lee; Briton Ferry u19’s – Molly Dykes; Ospreys Women’s U18 – Lilly Roberts; Izzy Lewis; Maddison Hines; Wales U20 Squad – Evan Hill; Ospreys Men’s U18 – Oliver Addis-Fuller; Evan Hill (Captain); Oliver Jones; Brychan Wood; Charlie Thomas; Llewellyn Hawkes; Welsh Premiership – Evan Hill (Swansea RFC); Tarik Dabeh (Neath RFC); Llewellyn Hawkes (Neath RFC); Afan Nedd Tawe County Netball – Lilly Roberts; Welsh Colleges Netball – Abbie Diiulio; Gymnastics – Josie Gittins- Afan Nedd Tawe; Boxing –Owen Thomas- British Amateur Boxing Council Junior Middleweight Champion; Athletics – Sam Davies- High Jump: Wales Senior & U20 Champion; Matthew Cox- Cross Country, Afan Nedd Tawe; Golf – Sam Peet- Wales Senior Team; Welsh Colleges Cricket –Ben Williams; Tom Carrol; Sam Burton; Scott Evans; Lewis Henry; Luke Thomas; Lloyd Jones; Tom Evans; Joe Knoyle; Oliver Suter; Millie Blake; Welsh Weight-lifting – Elin Haf Tossell.

