Higher Education providers unite to support care-experienced students in West Yorkshire

The 13 institutions have committed to encouraging prospective students to tick the UCAS care

experienced box, where appropriate, in their applications. This collaborative approach has led to sharing the broader definition of care-experienced, which is more inclusive of the range of care settings students may have experienced. These include where students will have spent time living with foster carers under local authority care, in residential care, looking after at home under a supervision order, or in kinship care with relatives or friends, either officially or informally without local authority support at any stage of their

life.

The initiative is led by Go Higher West Yorkshire (GHWY), a partnership of 13 providers – hosted by

the University of Leeds – working together to reduce long-standing inequalities in access to, success

in and progression from HE. GHWY supports its member-funded institutions with their Access and Participation Plan activity, covering collaborative activity to reduce inequalities in HE.

GHWY represents a collaboration of 13 institutions including: Bradford College, The University of

Bradford, University Centre Calderdale, The University of Huddersfield, Kirklees College, Leeds

Conservatoire, The University of Leeds, Leeds Arts University, Leeds Beckett University, Leeds College

of Building, University Centre Leeds, Leeds Trinity University and University Centre Wakefield at

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group.

Professor Jane Owen-Lynch, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Teaching and Learning) at The University of

Huddersfield and Chair of GHWY, said:

“We are delighted that all of Go Higher West Yorkshire’s member institutions are working together to use this common definition of ‘care experienced’. This will be incredibly helpful for care-experienced students navigating what can be a complex system, and ensure that those in need of support are better able to get access to it.”

By adopting this wider definition of care experienced, students will be able to receive support from

the institution that they have applied to. One such support scheme is the University of Leeds Plus Programme, a support network for students from backgrounds that are under-represented at University that helps students prepare for and settle into University life and offers additional support for their studies, future career and funding.

Aliyah Rose, a graduate from the University of Leeds who ticked the care experienced box when

applying to University, said:

“I’ve engaged with lots of the Plus Programme’s offering, like the Peer

Support Sleep Reading Group where I was able to be in a space with other students with similar

problems to me.”

“As a care leaver I’ve had access to more specialised things as well, like social events where it’s really

nice knowing that this is a dedicated space for myself. It’s also nice to know that there’s something at

the University just for me, that isn’t as saturated as other services, and it’s helped have a great year

this year and feel like I belong.”

This month the campaign to tick the care experienced box when applying for high education is taking

place across the thirteen institutions and is endorsed by students who have been through the

process.

Aimee, a student in BA (Hons) Criminology and Criminal Behaviour at the University of Bradford, said:

“Bradford champions care leavers. If you are a care leaver like me, make sure you read the University

website to see what they do specifically to support care leavers, and ask when you visit.

“On my application there was a box to tick, and it explained clearly who and what a care leaver is.

“The care leavers team at Bradford have helped me so much, even with things like learning how to

budget my money, and about mortgages and tax.”

