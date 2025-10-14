Parents back STEM careers, but unsure how to help their kids pursue them

New research reveals vast majority of parents find the idea of their child following a STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) career appealing

However, parents lack confidence discussing these careers with their kids, with mums less confident than dads

With National T levels week kicking off today, over two-fifths (43%) of parents said they either hadn’t heard of T levels or were unsure if they had

New research published today by not-for-profit EngineeringUK reveals 8 in 10 parents/carers/guardians find the idea of their child pursuing a career in engineering (79%), science (79%) or technology (81%) appealing. However, parents lack confidence giving STEM careers advice and are unsure of the entry routes after leaving school.

Confidence is lowest for discussing engineering careers, with over half (55%) saying they were not confident discussing them, with 23% ‘not at all confident’. When looking at the gender of parents, dads are much more confident about giving STEM careers advice than mums. This was seen across all 3 subject areas, with the largest gap being for engineering (with 58% of dads being confident vs just 25% of mums).

This overall lack of confidence in giving STEM careers advice could be explained by low awareness around the variety of starting points into the sector.

For example, while 42% of parents say they know a lot about university degrees as an educational route, just 20% said the same for apprenticeships, 15% for other vocational qualification, 12% for BTECs, and just 5% for T levels. In fact, over two-fifths (43%) of parents in England said they either hadn’t heard of T levels or were unsure if they had.

Becca Gooch, Head of Research at EngineeringUK, explains, “While schools play an important role in providing careers advice, we know that parents are the most consulted source of careers information by young people.

“It’s encouraging that parents recognise engineering and tech provide great career opportunities for young people, particularly as demand for these roles is growing in the UK. But the findings also highlight we need to ensure parents are empowered to support their child to discover the variety of interesting and rewarding jobs and entry routes available.

“This will help to ensure that young people from all backgrounds are being encouraged to consider these careers and know they are not beyond their reach.”

Among parents who think that engineering is an appealing career for their child to pursue, the top 3 reasons were: good earning potential (73%), can work in many different industries (63%), interesting work/profession (61%).

Despite the appeal of a STEM career, over a quarter (27%) of parents think their child would be unlikely to achieve a career in engineering, even if they wanted to follow this path. Again, this suggests a lack of awareness of the different starting levels and entry routes available. From T levels and apprenticeships through to university degrees, the STEM sector offers opportunities for a diverse group of young people.

Jo Hollingdale, Senior Careers Inspiration Manager at EngineeringUK, comments “With so much growth and endless opportunities to make a real-world impact, it’s a really exciting time for all young people to embark on a career in engineering and technology. From climate change and digital transformation, to healthcare and aerospace there really is a role for everyone.”

To find about how to discuss engineering careers with your child download this free parent booklet or watch this free webinar.

For support with starting STEM careers conversations with your child check out the short ‘Meet the future you’ quiz.