Pioneering Teaching Assistant training programme helps address local skills gaps

A pioneering six-week training programme to support people into careers as teaching assistants has successfully completed, with every participant securing a job interview.

The Teaching Assistant Sector-Based Work Academy Programme (SWAP), led by London South East Colleges in partnership with the London Borough of Bromley, is the first of its kind and has been a resounding success.

The pioneering initiative aims to equip participants with the knowledge and confidence needed to excel in school environments – supporting them all to achieve an NCFE Level 1 Preparing to Work in Schools Award.

The in-depth training covers the essential skills for teaching assistants, within a supportive and inclusive learning environment. This first cohort received specialist training from representatives of the London Borough of Bromley and took part in visits to schools, including Langley Park School for Boys. This hands-on experience gave participants valuable insights into working in both mainstream and SEND settings.

The group taking part in the SWAP have come from a diverse range of backgrounds including: a former journalist, a bus driver, a retail worker, a mother wanting to return to the work environment and others who have been working in hospitality.

Ella Bel Chamber was one of the participants on the new course, and she said:

“The course overall was brilliant. We were fed so much knowledge and many techniques to help us build upon our skills and also gather intel on the skills we would need when working within a school.

“Our tutor was brilliant, not only at teaching us, but also supporting us in so many ways. She made sure everyone felt included and appreciated, and provided us with a safe and comfortable environment.

“This course not only gave us knowledge of working in a school, but also helped us with our employability skills. We developed targeted CVs, learned interview techniques, and how to present ourselves confidently. I’d really recommend it to anyone interested in becoming a TA.”

Leading the programme for London South East Colleges, Nina Sian, Director of Employer Engagement, Partnerships and Commercial, says:

“Schools across the borough are experiencing a shortage in teaching assistants and many are struggling to recruit to these essential positions.

“Our pioneering SWAP, which we have developed and run in partnership with the London Borough of Bromley, is helping to tackle this skills gap – while also offering a fantastic opportunity for people in the region to embark on a career in education.

“All the participants in this first cohort have already secured interviews, which we are delighted about. We are grateful to our partners at the LBB for their support – and as a result of this success, we are already planning the next SWAP, which will launch in January 2025.”

As a result of the programme, many learners have also recognised the need to improve their Maths and English skills. They have now enrolled on courses to continue their development, while actively participating in interviews.

This SWAP is part of London South East Colleges’ Good Work Bromley Exchange project, which is run in unique partnership with the London Borough of Bromley.

Based at its Orpington campus, it supports people on the margins of employment to access training and job opportunities across the borough, through SWAPs and other work skills programmes. Partners, including Bromley Mencap, also provide specialist and targeted provision to support people with additional needs related to autism and mental health.