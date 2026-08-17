Students and staff at Basingstoke College of Technology celebrate results day

Students and staff at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT) have been celebrating results day success for Level 3 (BTEC and NCFE courses) and T-Level courses.

The College delivered impressive results, achieving a pass rate of over 97% across diverse Level 3 programmes, including Hospitality, Engineering, and Animal Management. T Level courses achieved a perfect 100% pass rate, building on last year’s 96%. High grades also saw a dramatic rise, increasing on last year’s achievement by 10% to 68%.

Both Juliane Bernardo and Austin Neale received Distinctions in their Engineering and Manufacturing – Manufacturing, Process and Control T Level. Juliane is now going to work with Basingstoke company, Link Microtek.

She said:

“I’ve really enjoyed the course and all the practical experience throughout the year. I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress and become much more confident in my skills compared to when I first started.”

Austin is hoping to secure a Level 4 apprenticeship, adding: “I have enjoyed developing practical skills as well as exploring the wide range of theory covered throughout the course. My industry placement has been highly beneficial, allowing me to apply the theory I have learned, put my practical skills into practice, experience a real engineering environment, and build valuable connections within the engineering field.”

Kharys Hewins passed her Access to HE Diploma in Healthcare Professions course and is now going to the University of Winchester to study Midwifery.

She said:

“My course gave me the knowledge, confidence, and academic skills needed to secure a place at Winchester University. Through the course, I developed critical thinking, research and academic writing, while gaining a deeper understanding of midwifery. It provided a strong foundation for higher education and prepared me for the challenges of university study.”

Jamie Hammond passed his Access to HE Diploma in Medicine and Medical Sciences course and will now study medicine at the University of Southampton. He returned to education as an adult learner saying:

“it was a daunting prospect, but the course at BCOT provided excellent support throughout and covered a wide range of Biology and Chemistry topics, which helped me build my knowledge and confidence from the ground up. I’ve learnt an incredible amount over the past year and am delighted to have secured an offer to study Medicine at the University of Southampton.”

Samuel Standcumbe achieved a D* D* D in his Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma in Information Technology and is going on to an apprenticeship with VISA.

He said:

“The support I’ve received has been really useful in getting an apprenticeship, such as the CV and interview workshops.”

Leanna Hardy received a Distinction for her Level 3 UAL Diploma in Art and Design, while Ioana Paula Cotta received a Pass in her Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Professional Cookery (Kitchen and Larder).

Leanna said:

“The teachers have been really supportive, especially as I’ve never done some of the things they’ve taught me before. They’re always there if I need help. They’re always pushing everyone to do their best.”

Ioana added:

“I really enjoyed doing hospitality and catering as it allowed me to be creative with how I present my dishes and encouraged me to do better when I needed to improve”

Principal, Lorraine Heath, said:

“Many congratulations to every student collecting their results today – this achievement reflects real commitment, and they should feel very proud.

“We believe in giving young people different opportunities to learn, whether it’s classroom-based learning or in a more active, hands-on environment and have developed our courses to reflect different approaches. As our students move forward on to their next chapters, I wish them every success.

“None of this would be possible without our talented teaching staff and support teams and I would like to thank them for their efforts this year. Our fantastic results this year are a direct result of the hard work and commitment shown by staff and students alike.”