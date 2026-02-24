Students’ care and support for one another is celebrated at Jack Petchey Foundation awards

STUDENTS’ attitude and care for others has won South Thames College in Wandsworth more than £5,000 in funding for trips, equipment and resources at the Jack Petchey Foundation’s awards evening.

The 18 students aged between16 and 20 from across the academic year won Gold Awards and were each awarded £300 from the foundation, which was set up in 1999 by property entrepreneur Sir Jack Petchey CBE. Its aim is to inspire and motivate young people across London and Essex to do their best and reach their full potential.

The students, who were nominated by staff and endorsed by fellow students, were invited to the annual Wandsworth Schools and Clubs Jack Petchey Award Evening at Wandsworth Civic Centre to receive a medallion.

Eight students were able to attend the event alongside award winners from schools, colleges and youth groups across the borough. More than 400 people, including families and friends, were welcomed by Cllr Rosemary Birchall, Deputy Mayor of Wandsworth, who hosted the event.

The students will be involved in choosing how to spend the funding on their curriculum groups. Some have chosen days our or group meals, one even used the funding to organise a mini sports day.

Andrew Beardall, Head of Student Support, said the students were nominated because of their caring attitude and support for one another. “The achievement reinforced the great diversity across our student body and how truly remarkable our students are,” he said. “It shows that it isn’t just being academic that breeds success here.

“We are all very proud of them and we thank our Student Services and GCSE English staff who have supported them with the nominations. The awards night was an inspirational evening and it was wonderful for the students to have their friends and family there to see them so deservedly applauded.

“We’ve been taking part in these awards for ten years because we love to celebrate our students going the extras mile for one another and because it’s a great boost for their self-esteem and motivation.

“We’re very grateful to the Jack Petchey Foundation and look forward to their continued support.”

Pictured: Deputy Mayor of Wandsworth Cllr Rosemary Birchall, back left, with winners Zahid Yousufzai, Alex Quinlan-Sandy, Jyne Rishka Jonson, Frankie Mcelearney, front left, Cesar Flores Marquez, Alayna Haq, Ash Fernandes and Exekiela Azuelo

The South Thames Colleges Group (STCG) was formed in August 2017 and is comprised of Carshalton College, Kingston College, Merton College and South Thames College, based in the boroughs of Kingston, Merton, Sutton and Wandsworth.

STCG offers full time, apprenticeships, access, undergraduate and adult education programmes for young people and adult students across a broad range of subject sector areas.