University of Salford sweeps the board at RTS North West Student Awards

The University of Salford swept the board at the Royal Television Society (RTS) North West Student Awards last night with students picking up gongs in every category at the ceremony in Manchester’s Alan Hotel.

Students picked up awards for Best Drama, Best Animation, Best Entertainment & Comedy and Best Factual with three student projects also going forward to the national RTS student awards having been specially commended on the night.

The university had received a stunning 14 of the 20 available nominations heading into the evening which follows years of success in the regional awards after winning two in 2022, four in 2021 and five in 2020.

Our winners were:

Best Drama – Sausage and Chips – Aleshya Easen, Alex Williams, Reagan Rudlinton and Rebecca Randall

Best Animation – Wild Rides – Ines Vukobrat and Paloma Angelim

Best Entertainment & Comedy – Double Yellows – Joseph Macaulay, Callum Atherton, Phoenix Thompson, Archie McWilliams and team.

Best Factual – The Game – Erin Hughes, Meg Jones, Miles Taylor, Jacob Teagle and Amber Barratt

The three journalism projects that were specially commended on the night were Tales from the Dales by Marcus Smith, Are Canals The Quay? By Neave Fowkes and Salford Weekly 2 by Joe Lander, Adam Clark, Beth Wightman, Drew Robilliard, George Icke, Scarlet Mullender, Leo Christian and Faith Tudor.

Erin Hughes, who directed and produced The Game, a documentary which highlights the sexist abuse that female fans face online and in the football ground, said:

“Throughout this journey, it became obvious very quickly that this project wasn’t just a grade to achieve but a deeply personal and emotional film that projects an important message that resonates with so many people. People who are tying to make football and sport a safer, more inclusive place for everyone, especially women.”

Lyndon Saunders, Lecturer in Broadcast Media at the University of Salford said:

“A clean sweep at the illustrious RTS NW Awards is just an incredible achievement. I truly believe this is down to how hard the University of Salford’s teaching teams worked to keep practical work going throughout the pandemic, against the odds.

“These graduate winners were our first and second years in 2020 and 2021 so this feels like a legacy of that.”

Ric Michael, Lecturer in Radio and TV Production at the University of Salford said:

“This is a wonderful achievement for all of us at MediaCity. The students showed so much creativity and tenacity. All of those nominated and those who won, worked with lecturers, technicians, students from their own and other programmes. This achievement showcases the values of trust and collaboration working.”

Debra Prinselaar, Programme Leader of the BA Television and Radio Production programme said:

“With these awards, the Royal Television Society NW has once again recognised and rewarded the incredible production talents of Salford students. Most of the winners have endured very difficult times during their courses due to Covid lockdown restrictions.

“We as a university did our utmost to reflect industry practices, encouraging our budding journalists, animators, drama and documentary makers to adapt to new ways of working.

“This has paid off and today staff and students alike can celebrate their successes. Our students can now head into the world of work, with award-winning calling cards.”

Beth Hewitt, Director of the MediaCity campus said:

“To have swept the board, winning all the categories of the RTS NW Student Awards is an incredible achievement and is such credit to all our teaching staff and students alike and one which reflects the high standards, skills, and creativity across the board in so many areas.

“Winning an RTS North West Student Award is great recognition of the talent and hard work that goes into producing these films. We are extremely proud that these students have been acknowledged by the media industry they are hoping to graduate into.

“What a fantastic team we have located in our MediaCity campus for broadcast media, creative technology, film production and journalism!”

The full list of nominees for the awards can be found on the RTS’ website here.

