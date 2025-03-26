We chat with Jagjit Walia, Curriculum Manager at Blackpool & Flyde College at the Spring Teaching and Learning Conference with Education and Training Foundation in Birmingham.

Jagjit Walia discusses Workforce Development and Recruitment in STEM and how to retain staff, develop their skills, maintain dual professionalism and retain their knowledge in the College.

We then discuss the importance of FE and Skills, Workforce development in FE and Skills and how this addresses socio-economic challenges in the community.

Check out the full video with Jagjit below: