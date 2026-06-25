Learning for a Changing World: Ep 3 AI, Automation and the Skills Reset

Artificial intelligence and automation are reshaping the world of work faster than the systems built to prepare people for it can respond. The latest episode of FE News Live put that challenge to the panel.

AI, automation and the skills reset was the third and final episode in Learning for a changing world, an FE News Live series exploring how education and skills systems must adapt to demographic shifts, economic transformation and emerging technologies, including AI.

This session turned to the implications of AI and automation for the future of work, and how the skills system can prepare learners for an uncertain and rapidly changing landscape. The panel discussed AI’s impact on work and productivity, the balance between human skills and technical skills, the role of high-quality careers advice and guidance, and how assessment and qualifications must evolve to keep pace with technological change.

The conversation was hosted by Gavin O’Meara, CEO of FE News, and Gray Mytton, Assessment Innovation Manager at NCFE. They were joined by Dr Deirdre Hughes from CareersChatUK and Warwick University IER, a global careers advice and guidance expert whose work includes the OECD, and Kieron White, Co-Founder & CEO of Leading AI.

The discussion landed on how to prepare learners for jobs that don’t yet exist, and the policy, training and qualification changes that could make the skills system fit for an AI-driven world, with each panellist setting out the one change they would make to better support learners through rapid technological change.

Watch the full episode below:

AI, automation and the skills reset brings the Learning for a changing world series to a close.