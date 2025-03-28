Latest News

From education to employment

Vikki Arnettes Discusses Strategies to Equip Educators to Support Learners with Complex Needs and Barriers To Learning

FE News Editor March 28, 2025
We chat with Vikki Arnettes, Performance Improvement Manager at Adult Skills and Community Learning Barnsley, at the ETF spring conference. Vikki discussing challenges and opportunities in FE and Skills.

Vikki discusses how the new cohort of learners in adult skills have significant barriers to learning. This has been since the pandemic, with multiple issues at home. We discuss strategies to equip Educators and Teachers with supporting learners with complex needs and barriers to learning.

We then discuss how to support NEETs and the Economically Inactive back into sustainable work. Vikki explains that Barnsley was a trail blazer for the recent Pathways to Work Green Paper and how to support people moving from being economically inactive and on long term benefits to be work ready.

Check out the video below with Vikki, which we recorded at the Education and Training Foundation Spring Teaching and Learning conference

Published in: Livestream and video, Featured voices
FE News Editor

