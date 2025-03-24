Yusuf Ibrahim discusses Workforce Development is Key for Societal and Economic Growth

We catch up with Yusuf Ibrahim, Assistant Principal at Cardiff and Vale College at the Education and Training Foundation TeachingAndLearning conference in Birmingham. We discuss why workforce development within Further Education and Skills is key to societal and economic growth, particularly how the impact of AI will affect jobs and the skills needed for the future.

Yusuf also discusses how to upskill and reskill educators and leaders with the coming changes in mind. Yusuf discusses the trickle model of curriculum and assessment change over the past 50-60 years and now how this isn’t sufficient due to the pace of change and why it is important to relook at qualifications, relook at how they are implemented and relook at how they are designed.

We then chat through recruitment, retention and dual professionalism in Further Education and Skills. Particularly around recruitment and retention.

Yusuf also discusses social justice and social economic inequalities and how FE and Skills can address this and how a more representative workforce in FE and Skills.

Check out the video below: