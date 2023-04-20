Midlands-based engineering firm adi Group wins Gold RoSPA Health and Safety Award for the fifth consecutive year

Leading multidisciplinary engineering firm adi Group continues to lead the way when it comes to health and safety systems and practices, having been awarded the Gold RoSPA Award for the fifth year in a row.

Acting as a client’s single point of responsibility, adi Group delivers effective and sustainable solutions to clients in key industrial sectors, applying rigorous process safety management procedures.

This year, the business was yet again recognised by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), as one of the few businesses from around the world with impeccably high health and safety standards.

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK. Now into its 67th year, the Awards receive almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and over seven million employees.

The programme honours organisations’ commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, looking at entrants’ health and safety management systems holistically, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

This award recognises high levels of performance, demonstrating first-class occupational health and safety management systems and culture as well as outstanding control of risk and low rates of error, harm or loss.

A presentation ceremony will be held on May 4th in Dubai, honouring the business’ outstanding efforts in earning the Award for the fifth year in a row.

Roy Cumberworth, Group QHSE and IT Director said of this achievement: “As it did in previous years, our entry clearly and concisely highlighted our health and safety practices and processes with extensive evidence.

“The Gold Medal RoSPA Award is only presented to businesses that have achieved gold standard for five consecutive years – that’s why receiving it is nothing short of an extraordinary milestone for our business as a whole.”

And adi Group takes pride in all the achievements that demonstrate its status as a trusted engineering services provider for a plethora of big brands across the UK, as well as a place where employees truly feel protected.

Alan Lusty, CEO at adi Group, once again expressed his delight and gratitude at being given such a high-level award.

He said: “Maintaining the highest quality within health and safety procedures is at the heart of adi, and it has been since its inception.

“We prioritise the wellbeing of both our staff and clients at every stage within each project, and we are proud that our continued efforts in this area have been recognised with such a prominent award.

“We have worked hard to become the business we are today, and it is precisely achievements such as the RoSPA Award that showcase our commitment to being a socially responsible business through and through.”

