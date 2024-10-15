University of Sunderland acquires Access Training

The University of Sunderland has announced today that it has acquired Access Training, an award-winning and highly regarded independent training provider that delivers commercial skills training and apprenticeships to businesses and individuals across the north-east of England.

Gateshead-based Access Training, which employs 31 people, provides upskilling courses and apprenticeships in HR, project management, team leading and management, accountancy, business administration, learning and skills teaching, and fire, emergency, and security systems.

The University has been a major player in a number of recent skills programmes across the region, all of which have been focussed on developing the regional workforce. The acquisition of Access Training allows it to deliver a broader range of programmes, support greater access to apprenticeships and other training routes, and provide alternative pathways to higher education.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland said, “As preparing for the future is so crucial to the region’s success, the partnership between the University and Access Training will help businesses to grow and individuals progress in their careers.

“At the same time, we intend to become both a competitive and leading player in the skills and training market, building on our already strong presence across the private, public and voluntary sectors.”

Access Training will continue to trade under its existing name and remain based at its site on Team Valley, Gateshead. It will be led by current Managing Director, David Armstrong who said: “This acquisition solidifies Access Training’s position as a leading vocational training provider and will create organic growth opportunities.

“Access has earned a solid track record for delivering best-in-class skills training over the past four decades and becoming part of the University will allow us to further enhance our services for clients. Access and the University have worked increasingly closely since 2020 and we are delighted to formally strengthen that relationship.

“To have a respected global brand like the University of Sunderland recognise the importance of our operation to the north east’s training and skills sector is a proud moment.”