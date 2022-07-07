Half a Million Of Us Will Be In a Green Job By 2030

It Pays To Be Green! As Interest In Greener Jobs Grows Here Are Five Roles That Already Exist – And How Much You Can Earn

As of early May, the UK government has been emphasising the importance of so-called ‘Green Job’ roles within the economy and has set a target to create nearly half a million skilled and well-paid green jobs by 2030.

According to the government, these are roles which actively contribute to restoring or preserving the environment and can be within a number of industries such as manufacturing, construction, and renewable energy.

Recent research has found the UK already has 2.7 million jobs up for grabs for those who are skilled as builders, plumbers, engineers, and more who can help with the world becoming more environmentally friendly.

And according to analysis of Google search data carried out by global heating company Viessmann, interest in green or sustainable jobs has been increasing recently.

Interest in terms such as ‘green jobs’, ‘environmental jobs’ and ‘sustainability jobs’ all saw a slight increase following the government’s announcement on May 11th, with both ‘green jobs’ and ‘sustainability jobs’ averaging at 1,900 and 2,400 monthly searches.

Environmental jobs however averages at just under 15,000 monthly searches via Google in the UK – all three terms saw a 10% increase in search volume in May compared to the previous month.

Interestingly Viessmann also found that terms such as ‘sustainability consultant salary’ have seen an increase within the last three months, growing by 24% whereas ‘sustainability manager salary’ has grown by 54% within the last year.

With demand growing for people to take up green jobs, both from the government and the workforce, Viessmann has devised a list of the top five green jobs alongside how much you can earn, to help find you the best suited role in this growing industry.

The Top Five Green Jobs

Senior Energy Carbon Consultant

Salary:

On average £45,000

What is it?

This role involves looking at the best ways for organisations to reduce their energy bills and carbon footprint and producing energy improvement projects for companies to follow. This is a great job as many businesses are looking at ways to save money in an emerging low carbon market.

What qualifications do I need?

To be able to apply for this role you need to be educated to a degree level in a relevant subject, this could be a scientific subject. What is needed is experience in industrial energy efficiency and carbon management which includes site assessments and analysis.

Electrical Engineer

Salary:

On average £35,000

What is it?

This is a perfect job opportunity for those interested in working on solar energy systems. With 970,000 homes in the UK with solar panel installations, electrical engineers are becoming more sought-after jobs. The role includes designing hot water and space heating solar systems, developing operational procedures to maintain safety standards for installing and maintaining solar installations.

What qualifications do I need?

For this role you need a degree in engineering or a scientific subject which could be environmental or earth sciences.

Energy Analyst

Salary:

On average £35,000

What is it?

If you have a keen eye for data and details, this role embraces just that. It incorporates monitoring energy markets, tracking energy data, making efficiency projections, and offering your expertise when needed.

What qualifications do I need?

For this role, a degree is not essential but the ability to use applications such as Excel and Microsoft Access is desirable.

Thermal Insulation Installer

Salary:

£18,000 – £45,000

What is it?

It focuses on saving heat and energy by specialising in insulating hot pipes, boilers, and vessels to keep the heat in. As the energy crisis increases, more homes are looking to install more insulation, which is why the world needs more people in this line of work.

What qualifications do I need?

You can take part in relevant courses that will lead you to this career such as a level two diploma in Access to Building Services, plumbing and heating, and engineering. You sometimes have the option to learn on the job which is great for anyone finishing school or college and wanting to jump straight into work. What is essential is a Thermal Insulation Contractors Association (TICA) skill card to train and work on commercial and industrial sites.

You may need a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) card to work on a construction site as well.

Heat Pump Installer

Salary:

On average £35,000

What is it?

This is a specialist job focused on installing heat pumps into buildings. For those who don’t know what a heat pump is, it is a device which uses energy transferred from the outside to the inside of buildings and acts as an air conditioner by transferring the energy from inside a building to the outside. The installer’s duty is to assess the property to understand if the heat pump is suitable for the property.

What qualifications do I need?

You don’t need specific qualifications for this job, however you can apply for an MCS certificate which proves you have the skills and training to use MCS approved products, which some companies provide. The F-Gas qualification may be required when installing split air source heat pumps when working with refrigerant pipework, which is piping to connect all the components of the system.

As more governments around the world begin to implement new targets and initiatives to help us tackle the ongoing climate crisis, many aspects of our everyday lives are likely to follow the example of ‘green jobs’ and take on a greener, more eco-friendly focus.

