New Spectrum.Life research outlines increasing pressure on employers to support employees, as mental health support is of increasing importance in staff retention and staff satisfaction.

As the Chief Clinical Operations Officer at Spectrum Life, I have seen first-hand the impact that external pressures, like the cost of living crisis, and significant changes in the workplace environment have had on employee mental health and wellbeing over the last 24 months. Spectrum.Life has conducted and published extensive clinical research on wellbeing and mental health within companies and businesses in 2022 and the emerging trends are on some levels encouraging and concerning.

I am encouraged by the increasing prioritisation of wellbeing in the workplace by employers. According to our recent research, 89% of employers stated that wellbeing had been added to their agenda over the last 2 years. This is a positive trend that will ultimately benefit both employees and employers alike but there is still work to be done.

Having a wellbeing support package within the workplace is not only beneficial for employees but is essential for the retention of employees as well. Our research has shown that 70% of employees who have engaged in wellness programmes have reported higher job satisfaction, and have cited mental health supports as a determining factor in applying for and staying in a job. It is clear that employees value a workplace culture that prioritises their wellbeing and is committed to supporting them in this regard and financially this has huge implications for businesses.

Research has shown that there is a clear business case for investing in employee wellbeing. According to a report by the Stevenson/Farmer Review of Mental Health and Employers, poor mental health costs UK employers between £33 billion and £42 billion each year. This is largely due to absenteeism, presenteeism, and staff turnover. However, the same report found that for every £1 spent on improving employee wellbeing, there is an average return on investment of £5. This highlights the significant benefits that can be gained from investing in employee mental health and wellbeing.

Employees are increasingly relying on their employers to offer wellbeing supports, and this is evident in the increase we have seen in employees using our Employee Assistance Program (EAP) over the last 12 months. This demonstrates the need for employers to implement such supports in the workplace. Employers have a responsibility to create an environment that supports their employees’ mental and emotional wellbeing. Providing access to counselling, mindfulness training, and other wellbeing resources can make a significant difference in reducing stress and anxiety, and ultimately improve employee retention and productivity.

It is important to note that the need for mental health support is not limited to the workplace. We are facing a wider wellbeing and mental health crisis in the UK, with mental health waiting lists continuing to grow. Employers can play an important role in supporting their employees’ mental health by providing access to resources and support that can help them manage their mental health and wellbeing.

There are several ways in which employers can support their employees’ mental health and wellbeing. One of the most effective is by providing access to online counselling and mental health coaching services. Counselling and coaching can provide employees with a safe and confidential space to explore their thoughts and feelings, and develop coping strategies to manage stress and anxiety. Additionally, employers can offer mindfulness training and meditation, which have been shown to reduce stress and improve mental health.

Another effective way to support employee wellbeing is by promoting a healthy work-life balance. Encouraging employees to take regular breaks, allowing flexible working arrangements, and promoting a culture of work-life balance can help reduce stress and improve employee wellbeing. Employers can also offer wellbeing workshops and seminars to educate employees on the importance of mental health and wellbeing, and provide practical tools and techniques to help them manage stress and anxiety.

The increasing pressure on employers to offer support to employees amidst a cost of living crisis, significant changes in the workplace environment, and job insecurity, is not only necessary but critical. Employers have a responsibility to support their employees’ mental and emotional wellbeing, and to create a workplace culture that prioritises wellbeing. Providing access to counselling, mindfulness training, and other wellbeing resources can make a significant difference in reducing stress and anxiety, improving employee retention and productivity, and ultimately supporting a healthy and thriving workforce. As we continue to navigate the ongoing challenges of the pandemic and beyond, we must remain committed to supporting employee mental health and wellbeing, both in and outside of the workplace.

Dr Emelina Ellis – Chief Clinical Operations Officer at Spectrum.Life

