Shipley College Helping Tackle Urgent Childcare Workforce Shortage

Shipley College has hosted a special Employer Breakfast bringing together childcare providers and students to help address the growing demand for skilled early years professionals.

The event welcomed employers from across the district including Chellow Heights, Special Pathways, Westfield House Nursery and Elderthorpe Residential Home. Students studying health, care and childcare took part in short discussion sessions with employers, gaining insight into working in the sector and the skills needed for successful placements and careers.

The discussions come as the childcare sector faces increasing workforce pressures. National research suggests around 35,000 additional early years staff will be needed across the UK to meet the Government’s expanding childcare provision, with many nurseries reporting difficulties recruiting qualified practitioners.

Nicole Chamberlain, Head of Health and Care at Shipley College, said the College has made developing the next generation of childcare professionals a major priority.

“At Shipley College we place a real premium on building the next generation of skilled childcare practitioners. As childcare provision continues to grow, it is vital that students develop the knowledge, confidence and practical experience needed to enter the workforce ready to make a difference.

“One of the strengths of Shipley College is the number of our childcare students gaining practical experience through placements with nurseries and early years providers across the local community. That hands-on experience, combined with the high-quality training they receive at Shipley College, means our students leave in a very strong position as they move into employment.”

Jo Aspinall, Manager at Westfield House Childcare in Shipley, said the close relationship with the College helps support the sector’s future workforce.

“We take a lot of students from Shipley College as part of their placements, so it’s really useful to see where they’re coming from and understand the ethos behind the training they receive at Shipley College.

“The demand for childcare practitioners is never going to go away, so we do need that workforce coming through. Shipley College is really important in helping students gain the grounding they need in things like safeguarding, the curriculum and how children develop.”

She added that Westfield House has worked closely with Shipley College for several years, regularly supporting students on placement.

The Employer Breakfast forms part of Shipley College’s wider work with employers to ensure students gain real industry insight while studying and developing the skills needed for careers in childcare, health and education. This work includes awarding Certificates for Leadership in Skills Education to Westfield House and Elderthorpe to express our gratitude for their support in providing work placement opportunities for our students and supporting skills development.