University of Derby building wins top award for its design and impact on city’s regeneration  

One of Derby’s newest buildings has been recognised for its impressive design and contribution to the city’s regeneration.

The Cavendish Building – home to the University of Derby’s International Business School – has won the New Building category at the 2026 Derby Civic Society A Brighter City of Derby (ABCD) Awards.

Recognised by the Society for its “for its outstanding contribution to contemporary educational architecture and its transformative impact on the city’s urban fabric”, The Cavendish Building was praised by judges for its “strong architectural identity” and its role in shaping Derby’s southern gateway.

Judges noted The Cavendish Building

“not only enriches the campus experience but also stands as a model for how educational facilities can inspire, engage and contribute meaningfully to the life of a city”.

The Awards, which were presented by Mayor of Derby Councillor Ajit Atwal, aim to recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions to the built environment in Derby, highlighting new buildings, conservation efforts, and improvements to the public spaces, parks and streets of the city.

In recognising The Cavendish Building, judges cited its “architectural ambition, contextual sensitivity, and contribution to the future of business education” as key reasons for the award win.

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, said:

“The Cavendish Building is a landmark building in the heart of the city, and I am delighted that it has been recognised by this award.

“Designed to serve as a dynamic hub to drive innovation, strengthen collaboration and support the long-term prosperity of our region, the Cavendish Building was purpose-built for applied learning and pioneering research.

“It enables meaningful partnerships between industry and academia, delivering impact locally, nationally and globally, and is proudly home to our Institute of Carbonomics; a groundbreaking research institute dedicated to reshaping how businesses reduce emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.”

“As one of the University’s first buildings aligned to our zero carbon commitments, it reflects our ambition to lead in sustainable design and support our journey to net zero.”

Constructed by Kier and designed by Stride Treglown and CPMG Architects, the seven-storey building, which opened in September 2025, features cutting-edge facilities including a creativity lab, a finance lab for future investment bankers, complete with Bloomberg and London Stock Exchange Group terminals and technology-enabled classrooms.

Conceived as a future focused learning environment, The Cavendish Building impressed judges with its ability to balance functionality, sustainability, and civic presence.

Internally, judges highlighted the expansive double-height atrium and fluid spatial layout, which foster connectivity, collaboration, and innovation, providing students and staff with flexible spaces that support evolving pedagogies and industry engagement.

The Cavendish Building was designed in close consultation with leading employers, ensuring it meets the needs of both students and industry. Businesses can lease space on-site, providing direct access to emerging talent, while our students benefit from authentic in