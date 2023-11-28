6bythree Digital Ltd – new contract wins and significant business growth for digital design consultancy

Hampshire based Digital Design Consultancy 6bythree, which launched during the height of the COVID pandemic two years ago, has entered its third year of a 5 year growth plan, tracking ahead of target.

During its second year of trading it saw a 200% increase in the number of new clients and exceeded a target of 200% increase in sales. Over 70% of sales have come from existing clients, seeking further project work or operational support services for the longer term. The third year is also off to a similar very strong start.

The company works with the public sector and non-profit organisations, helping them to use digital channels to bring about change, with an emphasis on evidence-based decision-making and collaborative design.

6bythree’s Jon Faulkner, Co-Founder of 6bythree says;

“When we initially set up the agency just over two years ago, we aimed to do great work with great clients and that has been achieved. We’ve been able to live out our purpose and values even more fully through providing mentoring and early career employment opportunities and donating 1% of our annual sales to purpose-aligned charities.

We’re excited to be contributing to sector direction and thought leadership, as well as helping community serving organisations make significant strategic and operational advances. Our focus for this next year is to establish an initial footprint with Benelux and Scandinavian universities, whilst continuing to strengthen and grow our client base in the UK and continuing to embody our core values.”

6bythree’s clients include Ravensbourne University, University of Bristol, Cambridge City Council, Imperial College London, Education Authority NI, The Fitch Group, Legal Services Board and South Cambridgeshire District Council. Every project 6bythree works on includes benchmarking and defining metrics for success upfront, so outcomes can be tracked. A recent project done with Imperial College London resulted in a 350% increase in visitors to a key call to action page.

With a vision of “helping to improve education, employability and wellbeing worldwide”, the 6bythree team have been providing services from across its portfolio offering, including:

Strategy definition, setting overall direction for ambitious community focused futures;

Service design to identify and shape organisational capabilities;

User experience and research and to gain insight and actionable data from users;

Technical implementation of a broad range of innovative and diverse technologies;

Collaborative leadership of change programme activities; and

Aiding client partners to develop capacity and capabilities for future success.

