ESCP Business School and OpenAI announce partnership to transform business education from inside out

ESCP Business School has announced a new initiative with OpenAI, a global leader in artificial intelligence development and deployment, to radically transform business education.

ESCP is rolling out ChatGPT Edu – an accessible option for universities to deploy AI to students, faculty, researchers and campus operations. In doing so ESCP will bring innovative AI-powered tools to enhance learning, teaching, research, curriculum development, and administrative processes at the leading business school.

The initiative aims to enrich and personalise students’ learning experiences while empowering ESCP’s top researchers to leverage OpenAI’s advanced technologies, and drive major innovations in high-impact research that will benefit the global community.

ESCP’s Strategy to Transform Business Education with AI

Starting October 2024, ESCP will give a selected group of students access to cutting-edge AI tools and training co-developed with OpenAI.

ESCP faculty will also benefit from AI-enhanced teaching and research, supported by a Proof of Concept (PoC) led by Associate Professor Louis-David Benyayer to explore innovative, data-driven methods for dynamic classrooms and efficient course preparation.

By adopting ChatGPT Edu, ESCP will continue to innovate across several areas, including:

Student Learning Experience : AI-powered tools will allow students to engage more deeply with course content and receive personalised feedback in real time.

: AI-powered tools will allow students to engage more deeply with course content and receive personalised feedback in real time. Curriculum Development : Faculty will leverage AI tools to refine course content, ensuring that ESCP’s programmes remain cutting-edge and relevant in the rapidly evolving business world. This will also allow for the creation of new AI-focused programmes in the long term, such as the new online Artificial Intelligence Business Certificate.

: Faculty will leverage AI tools to refine course content, ensuring that ESCP’s programmes remain cutting-edge and relevant in the rapidly evolving business world. This will also allow for the creation of new AI-focused programmes in the long term, such as the new online Artificial Intelligence Business Certificate. Faculty Course Preparation and Research: OpenAI tools will streamline the course preparation process, enabling faculty to easily analyse large datasets, create more interactive lesson plans, and conduct advanced research.

“We are delighted to collaborate with OpenAI to revolutionise the ESCP learning experience, equipping learners with sustainable future skills, fostering ethical decision-making, and ensuring secure data practices to better serve society. We look forward to empowering our students, faculty, and staff to innovate responsibly while strengthening the achievement and fulfilment of the institution’s mission,” says Léon Laulusa, Executive President and Dean of ESCP Business School.

Shaping the Future of Business Education Operations

In addition to its numerous benefits for education, ChatGPT Edu will also extend to key administrative services at ESCP, where AI tools will be used to improve operational efficiency.

ChatGPT will assist with tasks such as processing student inquiries, managing course scheduling, and optimising communications. OpenAI’s state-of-the-art technologies will position ESCP at the forefront of AI-driven innovation, not only in education but also in streamlining and modernising institutional processes.

Francesco Rattalino, Executive Vice-President and Dean for Academic Affairs and Student Experience at ESCP Business School, says: “At ESCP, we are committed to continually evolving our methods of educating the next generation of business leaders. Our work with OpenAI represents a significant step forward in revolutionising business education from the inside out, while ensuring the responsible use of AI.”

Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI comments: “ChatGPT is a powerful tool for learning and problem solving. With ChatGPT Edu, ESCP will deliver industry-leading, personalised education for students, accelerate academic research breakthroughs, and boost operational efficiency for staff. “