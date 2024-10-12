What will happen if Colleges can’t match the School Teacher Payrise? Soundbite Edition 767

What will happen if Colleges can’t match the School Teacher Payrise? The FE + Skills Collective reflective. Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 767: 12th October 2024.

So, the Collective event, has happened and wow, what a cracking day, energy and event… the event has gone… but the report is on it’s way. I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who took time out to be a part of the FE + Skills Collective, massive thanks to our partner Education and Training Foundation… and from next week you will see loads of content and video from Edge Foundation, our media sponsor. Here is my Collective Reflective.

This week there was the IfATE Bill in the House of Lords. The very next day, Jennifer Coupland was on the stage at the Collective. So will aim to share this video with you next week.

AoC also recommended a 2.5% pay rise for Educators in Colleges (when School teachers earlier received 5.5% and there is a £9k pay gap between school and college teachers), so we’ll see how this plays out. What happens next if Colleges can’t meet the pay gap… they haven’t exactly had any help with raising salaries so far from the Government. What is the knock on effects to Colleges, Independent Training Providers. Only time will tell!

I won’t do any spoilers from the Collective… but professionalisation, educating and developing our educators was key.. but if colleges, let alone Training Providers don’t have help to increase salaries, will there be an educators drain from FE and Skills?

