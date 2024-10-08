The AI breakthrough in education

With the global market share for Artificial Intelligence (AI) expected to have an annual growth rate of over 28% by 2030, educational institutions are urged to understand how the implementation of this technology can prove advantageous to both their staff and the individuals that they teach.

As AI usage increases, support is also needed on how to utilise the technology safely and effectively. Since most people are often only partially informed of the capabilities AI brings, the lack of awareness surrounding it has created widespread uncertainty and concerns regarding the technology.

With younger generations already well-versed in technological advances, and familiar with AI in their everyday lives, the pressure is on for educators to keep pace and adopt these developments. After all, AI powered applications offer a range of benefits. For example, using AI, educators can look to personalise lessons for individuals, more easily analyse and monitor progression, and provide tailored support and solutions for individuals with varying needs and abilities. For educators, it also offers increased productivity and the potential to reduce workloads, if mastered effectively.

Addressing the fears and misconceptions surrounding AI

Although AI undoubtedly provides vast opportunities to both educators and individuals, many still lack a thorough understanding of what AI is, and the extent of its capabilities. As a result, many educators avoid the technology, due to associated fears and misconceptions.

The main reason behind these concerns is a lack of awareness and knowledge about AI, and how it is used. Some people fear that AI will replace educators, while others worry that it will encourage individuals to cheat and compromise the quality of their education.

AI and Plagiarism

Many AI tools are still seen as a threat to integrity, as many believe that they provide individuals with access to new, easier ways of cheating and plagiarism. However, the reality is that AI is not enabling or encouraging individuals to cheat, but rather changing the way they are cheating. Cheating has always been an issue in educational institutions, and whilst new technologies such as AI provide new tools for cheating, they are by no means the cause of it.

In fact, most AI tools, especially those commonly used in education, can be used to quickly and easily identify plagiarism and cheating attempts. This means that whilst the technologies that individuals use to cheat evolve, so do the technologies able to detect it, diminishing the extent of cheating and plagiarism.

It is also crucial to remember that AI does not replace human intelligence. As long as AI is used in tandem with human judgment and oversight, AI will act as a supportive tool to educators, enabling them to more quickly detect cheating or mistakes and streamline time-consuming tasks which ultimately leads to reduced workloads and stress, and improved teaching.

The integration of AI into educational institutions

AI-powered educational tools can provide educators with increased support and the opportunity to personalise teaching techniques for individuals. Through analysing data, AI platforms can adapt learning materials tailored to individuals. This provides everyone with the opportunity to learn at their own pace and get assistance in different topic areas, mapping out their knowledge gaps and areas for improvement.

AI can also be used in conjunction with other technologies such as interactive displays and offers a world of new teaching opportunities to inspire individuals to learn. New apps using AI features are being created each day, and many of our classic teaching tools and software are starting to integrate AI into their platforms, making them easier to use, or offering clever new features to enhance learning. For example, AI is used to easily translate and read aloud text into new languages, search for related images, show relevant content based on current lesson materials, answer complicated questions asked, and expand the learning and development of individuals by creating questions to challenge them even further.

Gone are the days of a static board at the front of the classroom – where educators simply write prompts or information. Modern teaching is facilitated by interactive boards that open a world of opportunities with AI features, and apps for new ways to construct exciting and engaging lessons.

Educators can easily monitor their individuals in the learning space and provide on-the-spot assistance. However, this is only applicable in a traditional, physical classroom setting. By using AI to set assignments, it allows for instant feedback and guidance, supporting individuals to work and learn at their level, and providing an added layer of help for individuals, when the educator is not available.

The capabilities of AI

Some educators find the implementation of AI and technology daunting – and understandably it can appear quite overwhelming, due to its many new capabilities and features. However, AI should be seen as a helpful tool at the aid of educators, as it can be used to streamline workflows, reduce time spent on administrative tasks, and enable educators to focus on teaching and supporting their individuals in ways AI cannot.

By utilising AI, learning staff can reduce the time spent on administrative tasks, which are normally time-consuming such as identifying IT errors and problem-solving. By quickly detecting patterns and errors, AI can easily identify and correct mistakes and challenges, providing an extra layer of security and protection, as well as quality assurance.

Addressing the risks

The implementation of AI in teaching comes with a responsibility to protect and safeguard individuals from potential risks. Whilst AI can provide enhanced learning, there is also the notable absence of human and emotional support. Educators must therefore work in tandem with AI tools, offering individuals the benefits of AI-assisted teaching, whilst balancing interpersonal interactions to support individuals’ social and emotional learning.

Additionally, there is the concern of privacy. With AI monitoring and analysing individuals’ performance, there must be a consideration that this technology will collect and store sensitive and personal data. Educational institutions should provide clear information about the specific data collected, its sources, and how it will be utilised, providing individuals, educators, and staff with an understanding of how their data is being managed.

Educational institutions should also consider implementing cybersecurity training for staff, IT departments, and individuals to raise awareness about potential cyber threats and empower them to quickly detect and respond to any attempts to compromise security.

Changing the face of education

Due to its ability to provide rapid and on-the-spot responses and feedback, AI has the power to fundamentally change and improve many aspects of education – from enhancing in-person lesson experiences to plagiarism detection.

In addition, AI can help remove pressure from educators’ workloads and ensure that individuals can progress despite not being able to secure feedback directly from their educators.

Ultimately, there is no doubt that AI will play a positive role in shaping the future of education. It is, therefore, time for educational institutions to begin adopting tools now so they are prepared for an AI-assisted educational program in the future.

By Nicola Pearce, Head of Education, BenQ