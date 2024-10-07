Latest News

From education to employment

Amy Ogan from Carnegie Mello University discusses AI and Lifelong Learning

Gavin O October 7, 2024
0 Comments
Amy Ogan

Amy Ogan, Associate Professor from Carnegie Mello University discusses AI and Lifelong Learning at GLLS2024 in Singapore.

Amy discusses AI, Lifelong Learning and Pedagogy, the need to equip educators and leaders, she discusses plagiarism and more at the Global Lifelong learning summit in Singapore.

She discusses education research and use of AI, researching today, to transform the classrooms of tomorrow.

AI and Personalisation of Learning

Amy explains that personalisation of learning using AI for learners will only get faster, stronger and better. So for the future we need to look at areas where each learner has needs, their interests, motivations, where they would like to progress in the future and AI is able to help us target those areas in the future.

The Importance of Educating the Educators with developments in AI

With the vast expansion and progression with AI. Amy explains that the Digital Divide is a concern. She goes on to discuss raising awareness of the carbon footprint of AI, so AI isn’t used for everything and that the public is aware of the carbon impact of AI.

Plagiarism and ReThinking Assessment with AI

Amy explains that using AI in a beneficial way that supports learning is key, rather than one that supports purely performance.

Check out the video below:

Published in: HE News, Education News | FE News, EdTech - News on Education Technology, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Social Impact News, Accessibility News | FE News, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics: , , , ,
Gavin O

Responses

