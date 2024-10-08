D2L’s John Baker discusses AI and Personalisation at GLLS2024

We caught up with John Baker, CEO and Founder of D2L at the Global Lifelong Learning Summit in Singapore.

John discusses AI and personalisation of the learner journey and also the power of micro-credentials to break up the learning from one large chunk to multiple pieces that are personalised to the interest of the learner.

He goes on to discuss Academic integrity with the use of AI, research of scholarship of teaching and learning, opportunities for growth and upskilling the workforce.

Check out the video with John below: