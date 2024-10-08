Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

D2L’s John Baker discusses AI and Personalisation at GLLS2024

Gavin O October 8, 2024
0 Comments
John Baker, D2L

We caught up with John Baker, CEO and Founder of D2L at the Global Lifelong Learning Summit in Singapore.

John discusses AI and personalisation of the learner journey and also the power of micro-credentials to break up the learning from one large chunk to multiple pieces that are personalised to the interest of the learner.

He goes on to discuss Academic integrity with the use of AI, research of scholarship of teaching and learning, opportunities for growth and upskilling the workforce.

Check out the video with John below:

Published in: HE News, Education News | FE News, EdTech - News on Education Technology, Employability News - Career Guidance & Advice, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Work and leadership, Featured voices
Topics: , , , ,
Gavin O

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .